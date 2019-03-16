Bahrain minister slams political monopoly on sports channels for blocking Arabs from watching football

Social media lights up with messages of solidarity

RIYADH: As the world woke up Friday morning to news and images of the massacre in New Zealand, social media lit up.

Sixty-one-year-old Saudi Mohsin Al-Harbi sadly passed away, while 19-year-old Makkah-born student Aseel Al-Ansari was seen on the attacker’s live feed, shot through the knee as he ran to safety.

The Kingdom rose in solidarity against the shooting, offering prayers for Al-Harbi and wishing a full recovery to Aseel, as well as expressing condolences for others who perished.

Hashtags of the victim’s names were trending in Arabic on Twitter.

@sarahdailly said: “This behavior isn’t accepted by any religion, human or any logic. There is no power or strength save in Allah, may Allah have mercy on them and accept them as martyrs, Allah suffices me, for He is the best disposer of affairs.” @6ar8o commented by simply saying: “To eternal heavens you go, martyr.” @AlaqeelMe said: “what was the good deed that you accomplished Mohsin? The Shahada on a Friday and inside a mosque. The murmuring of the Shahada with your index finger raised upright with millions of people praying for the mercy and forgiveness on your soul as they viewed your picture.”

@AbdullahK5 said: “I’m still in shock as to what happened today in New Zealand, the worst part would be the writings on the rifle which indicated his logic against Muslims during the Crusades hundreds of years ago. What is even worse is the term used to describe the attacks against Muslims as shootings and not terrorism.”

@AhmadAlthaydi added: “It’s because mass media has been hijacked and unethical towards anything Islam related. They praise the west and puts their feelings into consideration as if they are the breadwinners. We do not need to defend Islam anymore, those who have shown true integrity and loyalty will prevail while those who aren’t will be exposed and will fall.”

Abdullah Al-Bandar, (@a_albander) tweeted: “Terrorism truly has no religion and the horrific scenes that we’ve witnessed are indescribable. I wish that we would stop spreading the video of the attack as there are children who watch them along with you, and we don’t know the magnitude of the negative affect of these videos on them.”

Content creator Loay AlShareef (@lalshareef) published a video directed at media agencies to state facts as they are. His message was clear: “terrorism has no faith, the word terrorist must be linked to every criminal and not only to Muslim criminals.”

@hammoodah20 prayed for the safety of scholarship students in New Zealand saying: “May Allah help our brothers and sisters on a scholarship.”