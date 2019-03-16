You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain minister slams political monopoly on sports channels for blocking Arabs from watching football
﻿

Bahrain minister slams political monopoly on sports channels for blocking Arabs from watching football

Saudi fans watch the national team during last year's World Cup in Russia. (AFP file photo)
Updated 16 March 2019
Arab News
0

Bahrain minister slams political monopoly on sports channels for blocking Arabs from watching football

  • Information Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi says there are international efforts to stop violating the right of people to watch their national team
  • Qatari owned Bein Sports has come under increasing pressure over its rights deals
Updated 16 March 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Bahrain on Saturday said 90 per cent of Arab people are deprived of watching football matches on sports channels.

Information Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi said a “monopoly imposed by specific channels for political goals had violated the public’s right,” Bahrain News Agency reported.

While the report did not specify which channels, the Qatari owned Bein Sports has come under increasing pressure in the region over its rights deals to broadcast major sporting events.

On Tuesday, it emerged The Asian Football Confederation had canceled the exclusive rights of BeIN Sports to broadcast its football matches, including the Asian Champions League, in Saudi Arabia.

And on Friday, the Middle East media group MBC said it had won the regional broadcast rights for the FIA Formula One World Championship. The rights were previoucly held by BeIN, which charged users to watch the races. MBC will broadcast them free-to-air. 

Speaking at a media forum in Manama, Al-Romaihi said there are regional and international efforts to “stop violating the public’s right to watch the matches of their national team.”

Topics: bein sports Bahrain Arab Media

Related

Special 0
Media
Qatar’s BeIN Sports loses F1 regional broadcast rights to MBC Group
0
Media
Qatar’s BeIN Sports threatens AFC after it ruled in favor of Saudi Arabia

Social media lights up with messages of solidarity

Updated 17 March 2019
Rawan Radwan
0

Social media lights up with messages of solidarity

  • What is even worse is the term used to describe the attacks against Muslims as shootings and not terrorism
Updated 17 March 2019
Rawan Radwan
0

RIYADH: As the world woke up Friday morning to news and images of the massacre in New Zealand, social media lit up.
Sixty-one-year-old Saudi Mohsin Al-Harbi sadly passed away, while 19-year-old Makkah-born student Aseel Al-Ansari was seen on the attacker’s live feed, shot through the knee as he ran to safety.
The Kingdom rose in solidarity against the shooting, offering prayers for Al-Harbi and wishing a full recovery to Aseel, as well as expressing condolences for others who perished.
Hashtags of the victim’s names were trending in Arabic on Twitter.
@sarahdailly said: “This behavior isn’t accepted by any religion, human or any logic. There is no power or strength save in Allah, may Allah have mercy on them and accept them as martyrs, Allah suffices me, for He is the best disposer of affairs.” @6ar8o commented by simply saying: “To eternal heavens you go, martyr.” @AlaqeelMe said: “what was the good deed that you accomplished Mohsin? The Shahada on a Friday and inside a mosque. The murmuring of the Shahada with your index finger raised upright with millions of people praying for the mercy and forgiveness on your soul as they viewed your picture.”
@AbdullahK5 said: “I’m still in shock as to what happened today in New Zealand, the worst part would be the writings on the rifle which indicated his logic against Muslims during the Crusades hundreds of years ago. What is even worse is the term used to describe the attacks against Muslims as shootings and not terrorism.”
@AhmadAlthaydi added: “It’s because mass media has been hijacked and unethical towards anything Islam related. They praise the west and puts their feelings into consideration as if they are the breadwinners. We do not need to defend Islam anymore, those who have shown true integrity and loyalty will prevail while those who aren’t will be exposed and will fall.”
Abdullah Al-Bandar, (@a_albander) tweeted: “Terrorism truly has no religion and the horrific scenes that we’ve witnessed are indescribable. I wish that we would stop spreading the video of the attack as there are children who watch them along with you, and we don’t know the magnitude of the negative affect of these videos on them.”
Content creator Loay AlShareef (@lalshareef) published a video directed at media agencies to state facts as they are. His message was clear: “terrorism has no faith, the word terrorist must be linked to every criminal and not only to Muslim criminals.”
@hammoodah20 prayed for the safety of scholarship students in New Zealand saying: “May Allah help our brothers and sisters on a scholarship.”

Topics: christchurch terrorist attack New Zealand

Related

Special 0
Media
Were Facebook and Twitter partners in the Christchurch massacre?
0
Media
Black editor resigns from newspaper that urged KKK revival

Latest updates

Jordanian barber recovering while his 3-year-old daughter battles for life
0
Prince Charles embarks on Caribbean tour including Cuba
0
Defying threats, Afghan singer Aryana comes home for women
0
Riyadh Travel Fair 2019 offers special deals, information
0
UAE ranked as global leader in fiber optic network
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.