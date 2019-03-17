LuLu showcases local produce in weeklong festival

LuLu Hypermarket is hosting a weeklong festival to showcase the local produce of Saudi Arabia, with a special focus on organic and biodynamic products.
“From Our Land: Proudly from KSA” started on Wednesday and runs until Tuesday at all LuLu outlets across the Kingdom.
The hypermarket is offering special deals and prices on a range of locally grown fruits and vegetables.
LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia Director Shehim Mohammed said: “LuLu is always committed to promoting locally grown agricultural produce and since the last few years we have been at the forefront of promoting these products at all LuLu outlets and now we want to take it to the next level by creating more awareness among the residents to increase its consumption.”
He said eating fresh fruits and vegetables is healthier and helps to cut down on fatty food.
“LuLu always prefers to offer farm-fresh and quality fruits and vegetables to our customers and therefore, before procuring fresh items, our fruit and vegetable expert visits the procuring locations to make sure the products are fresh and meet our quality standard,” added Mohammed.
The festival expects to attract a cross-section of people of all nationalities residing in the Kingdom as locally produced food is considered to be more economical.
Moreover, the retailer said it is continuously exerting its greatest efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates to its customers.
LuLu Hypermarket, one of the top retailers in the Middle East, has 161 stores operating worldwide. It has operations in the UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Malaysia and Indonesia.
