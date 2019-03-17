You are here

LuLu showcases local produce in weeklong festival

Riyadh Environment, Water and Agriculture Manager Fahad Al-Hamzi inaugurated the festival at LuLu Hypermarket, Riyadh. Also seen are Abdullah Hamdan Suwailem Anaizi, marketing manager; and Hatim Mustansir regional director.
Updated 17 March 2019
Arab News
LuLu Hypermarket is hosting a weeklong festival to showcase the local produce of Saudi Arabia, with a special focus on organic and biodynamic products.
“From Our Land: Proudly from KSA” started on Wednesday and runs until Tuesday at all LuLu outlets across the Kingdom.
The hypermarket is offering special deals and prices on a range of locally grown fruits and vegetables.
LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia Director Shehim Mohammed said: “LuLu is always committed to promoting locally grown agricultural produce and since the last few years we have been at the forefront of promoting these products at all LuLu outlets and now we want to take it to the next level by creating more awareness among the residents to increase its consumption.”
He said eating fresh fruits and vegetables is healthier and helps to cut down on fatty food.
“LuLu always prefers to offer farm-fresh and quality fruits and vegetables to our customers and therefore, before procuring fresh items, our fruit and vegetable expert visits the procuring locations to make sure the products are fresh and meet our quality standard,” added Mohammed.
The festival expects to attract a cross-section of people of all nationalities residing in the Kingdom as locally produced food is considered to be more economical.
Moreover, the retailer said it is continuously exerting its greatest efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates to its customers.
LuLu Hypermarket, one of the top retailers in the Middle East, has 161 stores operating worldwide. It has operations in the UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The 11th Riyadh Travel Fair (RTF) 2019, a Saudi travel industry show, will be held March 28-30 at Al-Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh. It is expected to provide business networking opportunities, seminars, ministerial discussions and highlight the tourism industry’s achievements of the past 12 months. Additionally, the fair will provide an opportunity for the general public to gain firsthand information on the latest tourist offerings and special deals from around the world.
The 2019 edition will be the biggest one to date, with an increase in both the number of exhibitors and expected higher visitor numbers.
Over 300 exhibitors representing more than 55 countries will take part this year.
“Last year the RTF featured 270 exhibitors with visitor attendance at 28,695,” said Bander Al-Gryni, general manager ASAS Exhibitions — RTF organizer. “That was an increase of 39 percent compared with the 2016 edition just three years ago. This year, we will continue our year-on-year growth as exhibitors cross the 300 mark and the expected number of visitors goes beyond 30,000.”
The RTF is open to both travel professionals and the general public looking for in-depth destination information and special deals. Visitors to the 2019 edition will be able to interact directly with tourism authorities, hotels, airlines, destination management companies and travel agents from around the globe.
Tourism authorities from around the Arabian Gulf region will again have a strong presence at the fair, including pavilions sponsored by Oman, Bahrain, and Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. Other national pavilions include those from Mauritius, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, South Africa, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Bosnia Herzegovina, Czech Republic, South Korea, Hungary, Poland, France, Romania, Bulgaria, Jordan, India, Ethiopia, Sweden, Spain, Norway and Denmark.
Major travel agencies such as Al-Riyadh Travel and Tourism will be present, as well as hospitality brands such as Centara Hotels and Resorts and Rotana Hotels to name just a few.
Exhibitors from across Asia, Oceania, Europe and North Africa will be present, along with many airlines such as Gulf Air, Lufthansa, SriLankan Airlines, Cebu Pacific, Philippines Airlines, Oman Air, Salam Air, Air Arabia, Turkish Airlines, Fly Bosnia, Czech Airlines, Malaysian Airlines and a number of travel agencies, online booking sites and tourism companies.
Riyadh Travel Fair aims to be the premier professional event for all those involved in travel and tourism in the Middle East And Saudi Arabia, with a goal to promote investment, development and sustainability of this sector in the region.

