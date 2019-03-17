UAE ranked as global leader in fiber optic network

The UAE is ranked No. 1 for the highest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) penetration among all its global counterparts for a third year in a row, according to the industry body FTTH Council.
The council published its annual report that showcases the countries with the highest fiber optic network penetration globally. The report highlighted the UAE as the No.1 country globally with its fiber network coverage surpassing Singapore, China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan.
“Etisalat’s network is a backbone to its long-term strategy to enable and drive digital transformation across its network. This announcement signifies that it has maintained consistent leadership globally in FTTH penetration, setting a benchmark in the global telecom industry. This achievement was only possible due to the continuous support and vision of the leadership of UAE in the development and modernization of the infrastructure,” a press release said.
Etisalat plans to invest 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion) this year in digital transformation, and the mobile and fiber network. This has led to the launch of innovative services meeting the growing demand and changing requirements of Etisalat’s customers across the country.
With Etisalat’s strategy focused on “driving the digital future to empower societies,” the network forms a significant component of this digital transformation journey. Etisalat has continuously focused on investing in innovation and on next-generation technologies and services to expand and enhance the network.
With the greater need for computing and connectivity capabilities such an advanced network also enables the implementation of futuristic technologies like augmented reality, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI). Consumers are able to experience high performance and capabilities required in advanced gaming and entertainment with a high-speed network. Digital transformation will play a pivotal role in enabling the support of advanced-use cases, applications and technologies. “This will be key to bring success and next level of development leading Etisalat to play a greater role in digital lives of consumers,” the press release said.
Updated 17 March 2019
