Riyadh Travel Fair 2019 offers special deals, information

Arab News

The 11th Riyadh Travel Fair (RTF) 2019, a Saudi travel industry show, will be held March 28-30 at Al-Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh. It is expected to provide business networking opportunities, seminars, ministerial discussions and highlight the tourism industry’s achievements of the past 12 months. Additionally, the fair will provide an opportunity for the general public to gain firsthand information on the latest tourist offerings and special deals from around the world.

The 2019 edition will be the biggest one to date, with an increase in both the number of exhibitors and expected higher visitor numbers.

Over 300 exhibitors representing more than 55 countries will take part this year.

“Last year the RTF featured 270 exhibitors with visitor attendance at 28,695,” said Bander Al-Gryni, general manager ASAS Exhibitions — RTF organizer. “That was an increase of 39 percent compared with the 2016 edition just three years ago. This year, we will continue our year-on-year growth as exhibitors cross the 300 mark and the expected number of visitors goes beyond 30,000.”

The RTF is open to both travel professionals and the general public looking for in-depth destination information and special deals. Visitors to the 2019 edition will be able to interact directly with tourism authorities, hotels, airlines, destination management companies and travel agents from around the globe.

Tourism authorities from around the Arabian Gulf region will again have a strong presence at the fair, including pavilions sponsored by Oman, Bahrain, and Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. Other national pavilions include those from Mauritius, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, South Africa, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Bosnia Herzegovina, Czech Republic, South Korea, Hungary, Poland, France, Romania, Bulgaria, Jordan, India, Ethiopia, Sweden, Spain, Norway and Denmark.

Major travel agencies such as Al-Riyadh Travel and Tourism will be present, as well as hospitality brands such as Centara Hotels and Resorts and Rotana Hotels to name just a few.

Exhibitors from across Asia, Oceania, Europe and North Africa will be present, along with many airlines such as Gulf Air, Lufthansa, SriLankan Airlines, Cebu Pacific, Philippines Airlines, Oman Air, Salam Air, Air Arabia, Turkish Airlines, Fly Bosnia, Czech Airlines, Malaysian Airlines and a number of travel agencies, online booking sites and tourism companies.

Riyadh Travel Fair aims to be the premier professional event for all those involved in travel and tourism in the Middle East And Saudi Arabia, with a goal to promote investment, development and sustainability of this sector in the region.