Riyadh Travel Fair 2019 offers special deals, information

Tourism authorities from around the Gulf region will again have a strong presence at the fair, including pavilions sponsored by Oman, Bahrain, and Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.
Tourism authorities from around the Gulf region will again have a strong presence at the fair, including pavilions sponsored by Oman, Bahrain, and Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.
Updated 17 March 2019
Arab News
The 11th Riyadh Travel Fair (RTF) 2019, a Saudi travel industry show, will be held March 28-30 at Al-Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh. It is expected to provide business networking opportunities, seminars, ministerial discussions and highlight the tourism industry’s achievements of the past 12 months. Additionally, the fair will provide an opportunity for the general public to gain firsthand information on the latest tourist offerings and special deals from around the world.
The 2019 edition will be the biggest one to date, with an increase in both the number of exhibitors and expected higher visitor numbers.
Over 300 exhibitors representing more than 55 countries will take part this year.
“Last year the RTF featured 270 exhibitors with visitor attendance at 28,695,” said Bander Al-Gryni, general manager ASAS Exhibitions — RTF organizer. “That was an increase of 39 percent compared with the 2016 edition just three years ago. This year, we will continue our year-on-year growth as exhibitors cross the 300 mark and the expected number of visitors goes beyond 30,000.”
The RTF is open to both travel professionals and the general public looking for in-depth destination information and special deals. Visitors to the 2019 edition will be able to interact directly with tourism authorities, hotels, airlines, destination management companies and travel agents from around the globe.
Tourism authorities from around the Arabian Gulf region will again have a strong presence at the fair, including pavilions sponsored by Oman, Bahrain, and Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. Other national pavilions include those from Mauritius, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, South Africa, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Bosnia Herzegovina, Czech Republic, South Korea, Hungary, Poland, France, Romania, Bulgaria, Jordan, India, Ethiopia, Sweden, Spain, Norway and Denmark.
Major travel agencies such as Al-Riyadh Travel and Tourism will be present, as well as hospitality brands such as Centara Hotels and Resorts and Rotana Hotels to name just a few.
Exhibitors from across Asia, Oceania, Europe and North Africa will be present, along with many airlines such as Gulf Air, Lufthansa, SriLankan Airlines, Cebu Pacific, Philippines Airlines, Oman Air, Salam Air, Air Arabia, Turkish Airlines, Fly Bosnia, Czech Airlines, Malaysian Airlines and a number of travel agencies, online booking sites and tourism companies.
Riyadh Travel Fair aims to be the premier professional event for all those involved in travel and tourism in the Middle East And Saudi Arabia, with a goal to promote investment, development and sustainability of this sector in the region.

The UAE is ranked No. 1 for the highest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) penetration among all its global counterparts for a third year in a row, according to the industry body FTTH Council.
The council published its annual report that showcases the countries with the highest fiber optic network penetration globally. The report highlighted the UAE as the No.1 country globally with its fiber network coverage surpassing Singapore, China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan.
“Etisalat’s network is a backbone to its long-term strategy to enable and drive digital transformation across its network. This announcement signifies that it has maintained consistent leadership globally in FTTH penetration, setting a benchmark in the global telecom industry. This achievement was only possible due to the continuous support and vision of the leadership of UAE in the development and modernization of the infrastructure,” a press release said.
Etisalat plans to invest 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion) this year in digital transformation, and the mobile and fiber network. This has led to the launch of innovative services meeting the growing demand and changing requirements of Etisalat’s customers across the country.
With Etisalat’s strategy focused on “driving the digital future to empower societies,” the network forms a significant component of this digital transformation journey. Etisalat has continuously focused on investing in innovation and on next-generation technologies and services to expand and enhance the network.
With the greater need for computing and connectivity capabilities such an advanced network also enables the implementation of futuristic technologies like augmented reality, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI). Consumers are able to experience high performance and capabilities required in advanced gaming and entertainment with a high-speed network. Digital transformation will play a pivotal role in enabling the support of advanced-use cases, applications and technologies. “This will be key to bring success and next level of development leading Etisalat to play a greater role in digital lives of consumers,” the press release said.

