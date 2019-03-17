You are here

Husband of slain woman forgives New Zealand mosque gunman

Farid Ahmed, above, said his wife was busy saving people during the attack. (AFP)
Updated 17 March 2019
AFP
Husband of slain woman forgives New Zealand mosque gunman

  • The husband says forgiveness is the best thing, among others
  • His wife was helping women and children exit from their designated hall
Updated 17 March 2019
AFP
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: A man whose 44-year-old wife was killed in the Christchurch mosque attack as she rushed back in to rescue him said he harbors no hatred toward the gunman, insisting forgiveness is the best path forward.
“I would say to him ‘I love him as a person’,” Farid Ahmad told AFP.
Asked if he forgave the 28-year-old white supremacist suspect, he said: “Of course. The best thing is forgiveness, generosity, loving and caring, positivity.”
Husna Ahmed was among 50 people killed in the attack on two mosques that were packed for Friday prayers.
When the shooting started, she helped several people escape from the women’s and children’s hall.
“She was screaming ‘come this way, hurry up’, and she took many children and ladies toward a safe garden,” Ahmad said.
“Then she was coming back for checking about me, because I was in a wheelchair, and as she was approaching the gate she was shot. She was busy saving lives, forgetting about herself.”
Ahmad, 59, who has been confined to a wheelchair since being hit by a drunk driver in 1998, believes he escaped the hail of bullets because the gunman was focused on other targets.
“This guy was shooting one person two, three times, probably that gave some time to us to move out.. even the dead he was shooting them again.”
He did not see his wife when he left the mosque and only learned of her death after somebody photographed her body.
“Her picture was out in the social media, so somebody showed me the picture and I identified quite easily.”
Ahmad said if he was able to sit down with the mass murderer he would encourage him to rethink his outlook on life.
“I will tell him that inside him he has great potential to be a generous person, to be a kind person, to be a person who would save people, save humanity rather than destroy them,” he said.
“I want him to look for that positive attitude in him, and I hope and I pray for him he would be a great civilian one day. I don’t have any grudge.”

Topics: New Zealand mosque attack new zealand mosque shootings new zealand terror attack christchurch terrorist attack

India confirms five nationals killed in Christchurch

The attacks happened at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
AFP
India confirms five nationals killed in Christchurch

  • Desperate families in India have been trying to confirm the safety of their relatives
  • The official denied Indian media reports that claimed seven people were killed in the attack
Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
AFP
NEW DELHI: Five Indian nationals were among the 50 worshippers killed in the Christchurch mosque attacks, with at least two others reported to be injured, officials said Sunday.
India’s embassy in New Zealand confirmed the deaths in a tweet, following the devastating shootings at twin mosques in the normally peaceful city.
Three of the dead from the mass shooting at Al Noor mosque were from Gujarat state. They were father and son victims Asif and Ramiz Vora, and 65-year-old retiree Mahboob Khokhar, who was visiting his son in Christchurch.
Ansi Karippakulam Alibava — a 23-year-old from Kerala, who had lived with her husband in Christchurch since last year as she studied for a masters — was also confirmed dead.
The fifth victim, Ozair Kadir, was an aspiring commercial pilot from Hyderabad city.
An Indian foreign ministry official in New Delhi told AFP that they are “in process of ascertaining information about all Indians affected by the terror attack.”
The official denied Indian media reports that claimed seven people were killed in the attack.
Desperate families in India have been trying to confirm the safety of their relatives after 28-year-old Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant allegedly his rampage.
Mohsin Vora, the brother of Asif, told AFP that they were initially told his brother and nephew were injured in the attack, before a family member identified their bodies when they flew to New Zealand.
Vora said his 56-year-old brother had gone to meet his new grandchild a month ago.
“I and (the) parents of Ramiz’s wife have been granted visas. We will be leaving for New Zealand soon,” Vora said.

Topics: New Zealand mosque attack

