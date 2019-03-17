You are here

At Ethiopia flight memorial, white roses mark passing of lives

Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday killing all 157 on board, near Bishoftu, south of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia. (AP)
Updated 17 March 2019
Reuters
At Ethiopia flight memorial, white roses mark passing of lives

  In Paris, investigators are examining black box recorders to determine why the aircraft plunged into field shortly after take off
  But in the Ethiopian capital, families and airline staff were focused on honoring their dead
Updated 17 March 2019
Reuters
ADDIS ABABA: An aircraft hangar in the Ethiopian capital was filled with the white roses as aviation staff gathered on Sunday to remember the two pilots and six crew, who perished along with 149 passengers in the Ethiopia Airlines crash a week ago.
Weeping women held slender single stems in their shaking hands and banks of the flowers, traditionally used to mark the passing of lives, were placed in front of a row of empty coffins at the ceremony.
A band — some of the musicians in tears — played traditional Amharic music. The music stopped temporarily as band members ran to comfort bereaved relatives who lunged forward, wailing to grieve over the coffins.
“Our deep sorrow cannot bring them back,” an Orthodox priest in a traditional black turban and black robes told the crowd.
“This is the grief of the world,” he said, as Ethiopian Airlines staff sobbed in each other’s arms.
At least the crash had taken place in Ethiopia — the holy land — he said, prompting “amens” from the crowd.
In faraway Paris, investigators are examining black box recorders to determine why the aircraft plunged into field shortly after take off from Addis Ababa, searching for similarities to an October Lion Air crash that killed 189 people.
Both crashes involved the same model of plane — a Boeing 737 MAX 8 — causing aviation authorities to ground the model around the world after last week’s accident.
But in the Ethiopian capital, families and airline staff were focused on honoring their dead.
In the aircraft hangar, a banner offered “deepest condolences and comfort” to the families of the deceased crew.
A female flight attendant spoke warmly of the deceased captain, Yared Getachew.
“He was a really nice person, a good person, all the words you can find to talk about a good person apply. He was a very kind human being,” she said, before dissolving in tears.
A service for the families of passengers is scheduled later on Sunday. Relatives of the families — more than 30 nationalities were onboard — will gather beneath the pink stone spires of Addis Ababa’s Holy Trinity Cathedral.
The families have been given charred earth from the crash site to bury, because most of the bodies were destroyed by the impact and fire. Identifying the small remains that have been collected may take up to six months.

India confirms five nationals killed in Christchurch

The attacks happened at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 March 2019
AFP
India confirms five nationals killed in Christchurch

  Desperate families in India have been trying to confirm the safety of their relatives
  The official denied Indian media reports that claimed seven people were killed in the attack
Updated 17 March 2019
AFP
0

NEW DELHI: Five Indian nationals were among the 50 worshippers killed in the Christchurch mosque attacks, with at least two others reported to be injured, officials said Sunday.
India’s embassy in New Zealand confirmed the deaths in a tweet, following the devastating shootings at twin mosques in the normally peaceful city.
Three of the dead from the mass shooting at Al Noor mosque were from Gujarat state. They were father and son victims Asif and Ramiz Vora, and 65-year-old retiree Mahboob Khokhar, who was visiting his son in Christchurch.
Ansi Karippakulam Alibava — a 23-year-old from Kerala, who had lived with her husband in Christchurch since last year as she studied for a masters — was also confirmed dead.
The fifth victim, Ozair Kadir, was an aspiring commercial pilot from Hyderabad city.
An Indian foreign ministry official in New Delhi told AFP that they are “in process of ascertaining information about all Indians affected by the terror attack.”
The official denied Indian media reports that claimed seven people were killed in the attack.
Desperate families in India have been trying to confirm the safety of their relatives after 28-year-old Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant allegedly his rampage.
Mohsin Vora, the brother of Asif, told AFP that they were initially told his brother and nephew were injured in the attack, before a family member identified their bodies when they flew to New Zealand.
Vora said his 56-year-old brother had gone to meet his new grandchild a month ago.
“I and (the) parents of Ramiz’s wife have been granted visas. We will be leaving for New Zealand soon,” Vora said.

