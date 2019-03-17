You are here

OPEC's Barkindo: rebound in oil investments 'very minimal'

Mohammed Barkindo, above, commended the cooperation of oil producing countries to curb imbalances between production and demand. (AFP/File)
Updated 17 March 2019
Reuters
OPEC's Barkindo: rebound in oil investments 'very minimal'

  • OPEC Secretary General said greater US cooperation in the industry would be welcomed
  • Saudi Aramco CEO said the industry needs to invest over $20 trillion over next 25 years to meet expected demand
Updated 17 March 2019
Reuters
BAKU: The investments needed to ensure stability in the global oil industry are returning after a downturn, but the pace is still slow, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said.
Barkindo was talking to Reuters and an Azeri TV station Real on the sidelines of an OPEC and non-OPEC monitoring committee, which is meeting this weekend in the Azeri capital of Baku.
He also said leading oil producing nations have made significant achievements in terms of cooperation and efforts to avoid imbalance between the supply and demand on the global oil market.
Barkindo added he would welcome greater engagement with the United States to tackle industry issues.
According to estimates from Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser last year, the global oil and gas industry needs to invest more than $20 trillion over the next 25 years to meet expected growth in demand and compensate for the natural decline in developed fields.
“A number of challenges are arising from the down cycle that we have seen, and at the top of that list is an issue of investments. We have seen investments contract for couple of years and even at the moment the rebound is very, very minimal,” Barkindo said.
“For the long cycle projects, which are the base for the global economy, the picture is still not encouraging. Therefore we welcome the United States to join us in this global energy dialogue to address this and other issues affecting this industry.”
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other large oil producers led by Russia have agreed on joint efforts to curb their oil production in order to restore the balance on the global oil market and support the price.
The first such deal was signed at the end of 2016 in Vienna.
“We remain on course and we have made significant progress in ensuring that we do not allow the market to return to an imbalance,” Barkindo said, speaking in English. “All participating countries are committed to ensuring that supply and demand remain balanced through stock movement that would remain within the five-year industry average,” Barkindo added.
“That remains our key metrics in assessing the state of the oil market and so far so good.”

Topics: OPEC Mohammed Barkindo

American oil leaders say no to NOPEC

Encana Corp President and Chief Executive Officer Doug Suttles takes part in a panel discussion at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 8 min 4 sec ago
Frank Kane
American oil leaders say no to NOPEC

  • The possible legislation under the act was subject of frenzied discussion at CERAWeek
  • Virtual unanimity in Houston among industry representatives that NOPEC would threaten booming US oil industry
Updated 8 min 4 sec ago
Frank Kane
HOUSTON: US oil industry leaders are concerned by the potential damage that could be done to their businesses if the Trump administration passes the so-called NOPEC act, opening up oil producers to legal action in the US.
An employee of the American Petroleum Institute (API), the trade organization for the US oil and gas industry, wrote: “The act’s extraterritorial overreach would harm core US economic and energy interests.”
The possible legislation under the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act was the subject of frenzied discussion at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference in Houston, Texas, where the Organization of the Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) lobbied US financiers against it.
“NOPEC legislation won’t serve the US interest,” Mohammed Barkindo, OPEC’s secretary-general, told Wall Street bankers at the event.
The bill, currently before Congress, is backed by an alliance of Democrats and Republicans, and some US analysts believe it has a chance of passing. However, similar laws have previously been blocked by the threat of a presidential veto.
“There is no guarantee (US President Donald) Trump would veto it. He has shown himself to be against OPEC in numerous tweeted messages, and is critical of OPEC policy of maintaining stable oil prices,” said one Washington-based energy lobbyist, who asked not to be identified.
There was virtual unanimity in Houston among industry representatives that NOPEC would threaten the booming US oil industry.
In an article published to coincide with the CERAWeek gathering, the API’s Jessica Lutz said: “This legislation would only create significant detrimental exposure to US diplomatic, military and business interests — and, ultimately, consumer economic interests — while having limited impact on the market concerns driving the legislation to begin with.”
Other oil professionals also took aim at the bill. Dan Eberhart, CEO of independent oil services group Canary, said the law would seriously damage US and global oil. “OPEC’s moderating role has allowed the US oil sector to achieve record oil production, and has made America a major energy exporter — something that seemed impossible less than a decade ago.
“Saudi Arabia remains the world’s only real swing producer — capable of adding or subtracting several hundred thousand barrels a day of production in a matter of weeks. With its hand on the taps, Saudi Arabia has considerable power over oil prices — even while the United States has surpassed it as the world’s largest producer thanks to the shale boom.”
Apart from his anti-OPEC tweets, Trump has not given any firm indication of how he would react if the bill passed Congress.
But other American policymakers oppose it. Rick Perry, the energy secretary, said before the CERAWeek forum opened: “We need to be really careful before we pass legislation that may have an impact that goes way past its intended consequence.
“I’m for a stable pricing, which is directly related to supply. If you remove that and there is no coordination of supply to the market you could have a massive amount of energy supply come into the marketplace and impact producers.”
On the final day of CERAWeek, John Cornyn, Republican senator for Texas and a political ally of the president, said that he did not think it was a good thing to use lawsuits in business, and instead, US oil producers should prove their merit by competing with OPEC.
One Houston-based financier, who also asked not be named, said: “If OPEC producers were open to lawsuits in the US under anti-trust legislation it could lead to the breakup of the organization. Without OPEC supply agreements the market could be flooded with oil and the price would crash. That would be no good for the shale industry.”

Topics: business economy OPEC ceraweek Oil

