Kylie Jenner dons a daring look by Emirati label Khyeli

DUBAI: Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner just sported a daring ensemble by Emirati designer Ahmed Khyeli last week for a photoshoot and promptly followed it up by stepping out with a handbag by Dubai-based fashion label, L’Afshar.
The 21-year-old, who was recently named the youngest ever self-made billionaire by Forbes, wore a custom-made gown by Ahmed Khyeli’s London-based label, Khyeli.
The dramatic black minidress featured a frilled train running up the side along with an oversized, ruffled collar.
The label is snapping up celebrity fans — Lady Gaga took to the Jimmy Kimmel Live TV show in early March to talk about her recent Oscar win while wearing a gown by Khyeli.
The beaded tulle gown, with a swimsuit-style bodice and strappy shoulders, hailed from the label’s Spring 2019 collection and, according to the fashion house, took more than 200 hours to embroider by hand.
For her part, Jenner carried on the trend of sporting Middle Eastern labels by touting a boxy bag by Dubai-based brand L’Afshar last week.
The burnt orange Gio bag featured crocodile leather with clear acrylic top handles and Jenner wore it with a rouched bodycon dress.
The reality star isn’t the only celebrity who has shown off L’Afshar’s unique bags, however.
British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was spotted in California in March sporting a chic box bag by L’Afshar.
The 31-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel carried the bag at the Vital Proteins Collagen Water product launch event in Irvine, California.
The bag hails from L’Afshar’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection and is called the Ida in White.
Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s sister, touted a bag by the brand in Los Angeles in October.
The Kardashian sibling sported a boxy purple bag with a gold chain, called the Ida in Purple Croc, at a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers — whose official colors are purple and yellow.
And those aren’t the only A-listers who seem to be huge fans of the homegrown brand — actress Jasmin Sanders, Bella Hadid, Kate Upton and Alicia Keys have all made public appearances with L’Afshar’s arm candy on hand.
Lilian Afshar, the designer behind the brand, is known for her unique, structured designs and use of marbled resin and intricate mirrorwork.
Lucite — known commonly as acrylic glass — and birthstones also feature in the brand’s range of typically heavy, straight-edged clutches in a range of clear-to-saturated colors and textures.