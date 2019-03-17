You are here

﻿

Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires former IFC official as chief economist

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has appointed a former International Finance Corporation official as its chief economist. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 March 2019
Reuters
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has appointed a former International Finance Corporation official as its chief economist within a plan to boost hiring and expand overseas, it was reported on Sunday.
“Within its plans to add 700 employees to its workforce, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has appointed Ted Chu as chief economist after he held the same position at the IFC,” Al-Arabiya tweeted without citing a source.
In February, PIF managing director Yasir Al-Rumayyan said the fund plans to boost its staff to 700 by the end of the year from 450 now, and is looking to open offices in London and the United States — initially in New York and then in San Francisco.
PIF, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, manages over $250 billion in assets including stakes in Uber Technologies.
It plans to increase its assets to $600 billion by 2020, as part of a plan to reduce the Saudi economy’s dependence on oil.

Topics: business economy PIF Saudi Arabia IFC

Iran’s president inaugurates new gas projects

This Saturday, March 16, 2019 photo, shows a natural gas refinery at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, in Asaluyeh, Iran. (AP)
Updated 17 March 2019
AP
0

Iran’s president inaugurates new gas projects

  • CEO of the South Pars gas field company says the development will allow Iran to overtake Qatar in the production of natural gas
  • Rouhani presided over the inauguration of four projects with a total annual investment of $5 billion
Updated 17 March 2019
AP
0

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated a new phase in the development of a massive natural gas field.
State TV on Sunday quoted the CEO of the South Pars gas field company, Mohammad Meshkinfam, as saying the development will allow Iran to overtake Qatar in the production of natural gas. The two countries are among the biggest gas producers in the world, and share the South Pars gas field, which is beneath the Arabian Gulf.
Rouhani presided over the inauguration of four projects with a total annual investment of $5 billion. Each will produce an additional 56 million cubic meters of natural gas and 75,000 barrels of condensate per day.
Iran currently produces more than 600 million cubic meters of gas and 200,000 barrels of condensate per day.

Topics: Iran gas energy Hassan Rouhani

