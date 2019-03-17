Saudi Arabia shares set for $20 billion windfall

You are here

Around $20 billion in passive inflows are likely to be spurred by Saudi Arabia’s inclusion in major emerging markets stock indices. (Reuters)
  • The Kingdom will be the biggest recent addition to the global indices
  • Saudi stocks join the FTSE Emerging All Cap Index on Monday
LONDON: Around $20 billion in passive inflows are likely to be spurred by Saudi Arabia’s inclusion in major emerging markets stock indices from Monday, Reuters reported.
The Kingdom will be the biggest recent addition to the global indices. It joins the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in May, with a weight of 2.7 percent.
Saudi stocks join the FTSE Emerging All Cap Index on Monday.
The move is set to push up foreign ownership of Saudi shares from around 2 percent to around 6 percent, according to Al Mal Capital data quoted by Reuters.
“The 2.7 percent pro-forma benchmark weight (within the MSCI index) is much more significant than prior index inclusions during the past decade,” Alexander Redman, head of global emerging market equity strategy at Credit Suisse, told the news agency.
“And given that the proportion of assets under management within emerging markets passive funds is much larger than during previous index inclusions, it means there will be a significant amount of net foreign buying of Saudi equities.”

Iran’s president inaugurates new gas projects

This Saturday, March 16, 2019 photo, shows a natural gas refinery at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, in Asaluyeh, Iran. (AP)
Updated 17 March 2019
AP
0

Iran’s president inaugurates new gas projects

  • CEO of the South Pars gas field company says the development will allow Iran to overtake Qatar in the production of natural gas
  • Rouhani presided over the inauguration of four projects with a total annual investment of $5 billion
Updated 17 March 2019
AP
0

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated a new phase in the development of a massive natural gas field.
State TV on Sunday quoted the CEO of the South Pars gas field company, Mohammad Meshkinfam, as saying the development will allow Iran to overtake Qatar in the production of natural gas. The two countries are among the biggest gas producers in the world, and share the South Pars gas field, which is beneath the Arabian Gulf.
Rouhani presided over the inauguration of four projects with a total annual investment of $5 billion. Each will produce an additional 56 million cubic meters of natural gas and 75,000 barrels of condensate per day.
Iran currently produces more than 600 million cubic meters of gas and 200,000 barrels of condensate per day.

0
Business & Economy
US says Iran has lost $10bn in oil revenue due to sanctions

