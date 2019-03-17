Iran’s president inaugurates new gas projects

You are here

This Saturday, March 16, 2019 photo, shows a natural gas refinery at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, in Asaluyeh, Iran. (AP)
Updated 17 March 2019
AP
  • CEO of the South Pars gas field company says the development will allow Iran to overtake Qatar in the production of natural gas
  • Rouhani presided over the inauguration of four projects with a total annual investment of $5 billion
TEHRAN: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated a new phase in the development of a massive natural gas field.
State TV on Sunday quoted the CEO of the South Pars gas field company, Mohammad Meshkinfam, as saying the development will allow Iran to overtake Qatar in the production of natural gas. The two countries are among the biggest gas producers in the world, and share the South Pars gas field, which is beneath the Arabian Gulf.
Rouhani presided over the inauguration of four projects with a total annual investment of $5 billion. Each will produce an additional 56 million cubic meters of natural gas and 75,000 barrels of condensate per day.
Iran currently produces more than 600 million cubic meters of gas and 200,000 barrels of condensate per day.

Egyptian pound appreciates to highest in over two years

A man counts Egyptian pounds outside a bank in Cairo, Egypt October 24, 2016. (Reuters)
Updated 17 March 2019
Reuters
Egyptian pound appreciates to highest in over two years

  • The currency was trading at 17.34 to the dollar on Sunday, up more than three percent from 17.86 on Jan. 22 when it began its latest round of strengthening
  • “You’re seeing most of the indicators improving,” said Hany Farahat, senior economist at Egyptian investment bank CI Capital
Updated 17 March 2019
Reuters
CAIRO: The Egyptian pound strengthened on Sunday to its highest in over two years, boosted by an increase in foreign funds into the country.
The currency was trading at 17.34 to the dollar on Sunday, up more than three percent from 17.86 on Jan. 22 when it began its latest round of strengthening.
“You’re seeing most of the indicators improving,” said Hany Farahat, senior economist at Egyptian investment bank CI Capital. “Tourism, exports, substitution of natural gas imports with domestic production, remittances are at a peak, FDI is improving slightly.”
He also said the higher inflows were due in large part to Egypt scrapping a mechanism that guaranteed foreign currency for investors exiting the government securities market.
“Once the repatriation mechanism was abolished, it meant that every single inflow coming into the country reflects directly on interbank liquidity,” he said. “This, in tandem, should also reflect directly on EGP volatility against the dollar.”
“I think it has come a bit late. If the repatriation mechanism had been removed a year ago, this appreciation would have happened a year ago,” he said.
Since the central bank devalued the currency by about half in 2016, economists say it has closely controlled the value of the pound, which was last this strong in March 2017.
Allen Sandeep, head of research at Naeem Brokerage, said the higher inflows were also due to increased carry trade appetite for Egyptian treasury securities and improving balance of payments.
“We have now restarted LNG exports,” Sandeep said. “On an annual basis, assuming that we export 1 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas every day, that adds more than $2 billion in exports per year.”
Egypt, which now exports 1.1 bcf of natural gas per day, became a net exporter in late 2018, a significant turnaround for a country that spent about $3 billion on annual LNG imports as recently as 2016.

