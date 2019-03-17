Drake takes time out of Paris concert to ‘share prayers’ for victims of New Zealand terror attack

LONDON: Hip-hop superstar Drake shared a message of support for the victims of the New Zealand terror attack during a concert in Paris on Saturday.

The “Hotline Bling” star took time out of his “Vacation Assassination” concert in the French capital to send out prayers for the 50 victims in the Christchurch massacre.

He said: “I saw some really terrible things happened in New Zealand, I just want to talk about it because a lot of my friends and a lot of people I work with are from a Muslim background.

Drake sending out prayers to everyone that was affected in New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/tDneaxjJDb — سمير (@TakeCare90s) March 16, 2019

“I want you to know, that when there’s terrible things going on in the world, you know, we can still look around this room tonight and see something beautiful because we’ve got all people of all races, all places, all religions and look, we’re in here showing love tonight.

“So, I want send my love to all the families that were affected. We’re praying for you and will spread more love just like this across the world. Paris, I’m proud of you all tonight. I love you all.”

The white supremacist terrorist responsible for the attack livestreamed 17 minutes of his rampage at the Al-Noor mosque in the city, where he sprayed worshippers with bullets.

Facebook, Twitter and Google scrambled to take down the video, which was widely available on social media for hours after the bloodbath.

The second attack took place at the Linwood mosque about 5 kilometers (3 miles) away.