Drake takes time out of Paris concert to 'share prayers' for victims of New Zealand terror attack

Hip-hop superstar Drake shared a message of support for the victims of the New Zealand terror attack during a concert in Paris. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 17 March 2019
Arab News
Updated 17 March 2019
Arab News

Updated 17 March 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Hip-hop superstar Drake shared a message of support for the victims of the New Zealand terror attack during a concert in Paris on Saturday.
The “Hotline Bling” star took time out of his “Vacation Assassination” concert in the French capital to send out prayers for the 50 victims in the Christchurch massacre.
He said: “I saw some really terrible things happened in New Zealand, I just want to talk about it because a lot of my friends and a lot of people I work with are from a Muslim background.

“I want you to know, that when there’s terrible things going on in the world, you know, we can still look around this room tonight and see something beautiful because we’ve got all people of all races, all places, all religions and look, we’re in here showing love tonight.
“So, I want send my love to all the families that were affected. We’re praying for you and will spread more love just like this across the world. Paris, I’m proud of you all tonight. I love you all.”
The white supremacist terrorist responsible for the attack livestreamed 17 minutes of his rampage at the Al-Noor mosque in the city, where he sprayed worshippers with bullets.
Facebook, Twitter and Google scrambled to take down the video, which was widely available on social media for hours after the bloodbath.
The second attack took place at the Linwood mosque about 5 kilometers (3 miles) away.

 

Social media awash with praise for #EggBoyhero

Updated 18 March 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Social media awash with praise for #EggBoyhero

  • Speaking in a short video clip posted on social media, Connolly said he had no regrets over the incident
  • Twitter users hailed the teenager for standing up to racism, and many have created fan art to show their support
Updated 18 March 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

LONDON: A teenager who egged an Australian politician blaming Muslim immigration for the New Zealand terror attack on two mosques is being celebrated by social media users who are using the trending Twitter hashtag #Eggboyhero.
Will Connolly, 17, egged Australian senator Fraser Anning midway through a press conference in Melbourne, a day after Anning’s controversial comments. Connolly’s Instagram now has more than 241,000 followers and his Twitter feed is flooded with fans calling him a “hero”.
Speaking in a short video clip posted on social media, Connolly said he had no regrets: “Don’t egg a politician, you’ll get tackled by 30 bogans at the same time, I learned the hard way,” he added.
Twitter users hailed the teenager for standing up to racism, and many have created fan art to show their support.
In response, Connolly tweeted “I am overwhelmed by all your messages and support! THANK YOU, #egg boy #WillConnolly.”


Twitter user @yasinshahz wrote “Some time just an egg make you world famous and a superstar this is the power of humanity and respect of religions #EggBoyHero you are an other Nelson Mandela. (sic)”
@617SoftwareGuy said that Connolly deserved “a shoutout”. He added that: “Anybody who stands up to white nationalism and racism like this, in a “somewhat” non-violent way (note the response from the guy was to throw haymakers) deserves to be given kudos…”
@official_alajmi tweeted with fan art of Connolly. He wrote “#EggBoyHero Not all the heroes wore a super cool mask and costume , Some of them throw eggs.”

@iAhsanBaig, meanwhile, wrote: “In a world of terrorists , be an Egg boy. #EggBoyHero.”
@Kemre1312 said: “You have won the hearts of mankind! #EggBoyHero.”
@FelicityGP asked whether Anning was to blame for the egging incident according to his way of thinking: “If Fraser Anning thinks that Muslims are to blame for the violence enacted against themselves, then isn’t HE to blame for the egg-violence enacted against himself?”


