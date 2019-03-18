Saudi Arabia win first gold medal at Kickboxing Championship in Jordan

AMMAN: Zahra Al-Qurashi, the Saudi mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, took gold in the women’s 70 kg kickboxing category at the Open International Tournament for Clubs in Amman, after beating local competitor Heba Abdul Jalil on Sunday.
The competition kicked off on Saturday in Jordan. Al-Qurashi won the gold medal after defeating Jordanian fighter Heba Wasfi.
Al-Qurashi expressed her pleasure at winning her country’s first gold medal in the sport, stressing the difficulty of the fight with her Jordanian counterpart.
Abdul Aziz Julaidan, chairman of the Saudi MMA Federation, hailed the result after a tough bout between the two competitors and commended the result and the support the sport receives from Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sport Authority.
