What We Are Reading Today: Ottoman Baroque

﻿

Updated 18 March 2019
Arab News
Author: Ünver Rüstem

With its idiosyncratic yet unmistakable adaptation of European Baroque models, the 18th-century architecture of Istanbul has frequently been dismissed by modern observers as inauthentic and derivative, a view reflecting broader unease with notions of Western influence on Islamic cultures. In Ottoman Baroque — the first English-language book on the topic — Ünver Rüstem provides a compelling reassessment of this building style and shows how between 1740 and 1800 the Ottomans consciously coopted European forms to craft a new, politically charged, and globally resonant image for their empire’s capital.
Rüstem reclaims the label “Ottoman Baroque” as a productive framework for exploring the connectedness of Istanbul’s eighteenth-century buildings to other traditions of the period. Using a wealth of primary sources, he demonstrates that this architecture was in its own day lauded by Ottomans and foreigners alike for its fresh, cosmopolitan effect. Purposefully and creatively assimilated, the style’s cross-cultural borrowings were combined with Byzantine references that asserted the Ottomans’ entitlement to the Classical artistic heritage of Europe. Such aesthetic rebranding was part of a larger endeavor to reaffirm the empire’s power at a time of intensified East-West contact, taking its boldest shape in a series of imperial mosques built across the city as landmarks of a state-sponsored idiom.

Author: Mark Synnott

Mark Synnott’s new book, The Impossible Climb — part memoir, part exploration of the climbing culture — gives context for Alex Honnold’s historic unroped ascent of El Capitan, Yosemite’s 3,000-foot slab of “glacier-polished granite” (A climb that was recently documented in the film Free Solo).
Synnott “lays out a series of generational portraits of climbing communities, chronicling the rise and fall of progressive dirtbag cultures along with the waves of ethical debate that have characterized each generation,” Blair Braverman said in a review published in The New York Times.
The Impossible Climb “is an accomplished portrait of two remarkable lives — but its major weakness, of both style and imagination, lies in Synnott’s depictions of women. Professional climbing is largely a man’s world, but rather than examine this dynamic as he does countless others, Synnott uses descriptions that further diminish and objectify the women he encounters,” said Braverman.
Another reviewer commented in goodreads.com: “Hats off to Mark for an interesting and well written read. As a climber who has played on many of the Yosemite faces mentioned in the book, I really appreciated the insider view.”

