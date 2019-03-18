You are here

Bosnia’s Karadzic faces final war crimes verdict in The Hague

In this file photo taken on August 5, 1993 Radovan Karadzic (C), the Bosnian Serb warlord and leader of the Serb-run part of Bosnia during the 1992-1995 war, addresses the media in his stronghold of Pale. (AFP)
Updated 18 March 2019
AFP
THE HAGUE: UN judges will rule Wednesday on former Bosnian Serb strongman Radovan Karadzic’s appeal against his conviction for genocide and other atrocities during the bloody civil war in the 1990s.
Karadzic was sentenced in 2016 to 40 years in jail for his role in the bloodshed in Bosnia, including the mid-1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s worst atrocity since World War II.
The Hague court ruling on the fate of the 73-year-old will be one of the last remaining cases springing from the catastrophic break-up of the former Yugoslavia after the fall of communism.
More than 100,000 people died and 2.2 million were left homeless as the 1992-1995 conflict pitted Muslims, Serbs and Croats against each other.
A poet and psychiatrist-turned ruthless political leader, Karadzic was found guilty on 10 counts including genocide at Srebrenica, where almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys were murdered.
Karadzic was also convicted of orchestrating the nearly four-year siege of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo in which some 10,000 people died during a campaign of sniping and shelling.
Srebrenica survivors called for Karadzic to be locked up for the rest of his days.
“Like all other survivors of the Srebrenica genocide, I expect Radovan Karadzic to be sentenced to life imprisonment,” Amir Kulaglic, 59, told AFP during a recent rally in Bosnia.

Karadzic, who still cuts a distinctive figure in court with his trademark white mane of hair, has denounced his conviction as the result of a “political trial” and appealed on 50 grounds.
At his appeal hearing, he said he “never had anything against Muslims, we considered them Serbs with a Muslim religion” adding: “Serbs, Croats, Muslims, we are one people, we have one identity.”
His lawyer at the appeal said UN judges “presumed him guilty and then constructed a judgment to justify its presumption.”
Karadzic was convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), but that is now defunct, so the appeals hearing is being conducted by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.
Karadzic’s military alter-ego, former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic, dubbed the “Butcher of Bosnia,” is also currently appealing a life sentence on similar charges.
Former Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic, Karadzic’s long-time patron during the war, was also on trial at the ICTY until his death in custody in 2006.
Bosnia gained its independence a year after the former Yugoslavia fractured in 1991 following the fall of communism.
Bosnian Serbs, however, boycotted a referendum on independence and instead, under the leadership of Karadzic and Mladic, declared a separate Serb entity called the Republika Srpska.
UN prosecutors said that in the bitter war that ensued with Bosnia’s Muslim-led government, Karadzic and his allies “knew they would need to spill rivers of blood to carve out the ethnically-homogenous territory.”
The prosecution also wants judges to reverse his acquittal on a second charge of genocide.

Some victims have expressed fears that the replacement of the top appeals judge during the hearing would affect the outcome of the case.
Judge Theodor Meron withdrew after lawyers for Karadzic and Mladic said he and two other judges may not be impartial because they had previously dealt with other cases dealing with the same facts.
Meron denied the claims, insisting that he would have “continued to adjudicate the Karadzic case with an impartial mind.”
Izabela Kisic, executive director of the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights in Serbia said she expected Karadzic’s sentence to be upheld on appeal.
But she said she did not expect Belgrade “to accept the verdict.”
“Serbia has denied war crimes for a long time and its relation toward the war in Bosnia has not changed at all,” she told AFP.
“In fact, in the last several years the situation drastically deteriorated, there is no rational approach to what happened and no acceptance of the verdicts coming from the ICTY.”
In Bosnia too, Serb political leaders have questioned the severity of the Srebrenica massacre.
The government of the Republika Srpska — today a semi-autonomous entity within Bosnia — last year scrapped a 2004 report on the killings and set up a new international commission to re-investigate the crimes.

Topics: Bosnia & Herzegovina

No sign of imminent North Korea missile launch: Seoul

Above, a satellite image by DigitalGlobe of North Korea’s Sohae facility, which has been used to launch satellites into space since 2011. (DigitalGlobe via AP)
Updated 18 March 2019
Reuters
SEOUL: It is too soon to tell if recent activity at some of North Korea’s rocket facilities is preparation for a missile launch, South Korea’s defense minister told a parliamentary hearing on Monday. Early in March, several American think-tanks and South Korean officials reported that satellite imagery showed possible preparations for a launch from the Sohae rocket launch site at Tongchang-ri, North Korea, which has been used in the past to launch satellites but not intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.
“It’s hasty to call it missile-related activity,” Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told a parliamentary defense committee.
“Tongchang-ri is a launch site but we don’t see any activity being carried out for a missile launch.”
When asked if he could confirm whether Sohae was functionally restored, Jeong said it was inappropriate for intelligence authorities to comment on every media report one way or the other.
He also said there were signs of continued nuclear activity in North Korea, without elaborating.
Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told a separate parliamentary panel that it was possible that the recent developments at the missile site were to bolster North Korea’s leverage in negotiations.
“But given North Korea’s continued work, thorough analysis is needed to find out its exact intentions,” Cho said.
On Friday, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui told foreign diplomats and journalists in Pyongyang that leader Kim Jong Un was considering suspending talks with the United States and may rethink a freeze on missile and nuclear tests unless the United States made concessions.
The activity at Sohae appeared to begin shortly before US President Trump met Kim at a summit in Hanoi late last month.
The summit broke down over differences about US demands for North Korea to denuclearize and its demand for dramatic relief from international sanctions imposed for its nuclear and missile tests, which it pursued for years in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.
Trump said after his first summit with Kim in Singapore last June that Kim had promised to dismantle the Sohae test site, a pledge the North Korean leader reiterated and expanded on at a summit with Moon in September.
North Korea has used Sohae to launch satellites into space since 2011, and the United States says its work there has helped develop missile technology.
A satellite launch in April 2012 killed off an Obama administration deal for a freeze in North Korean nuclear and missile testing reached weeks earlier.
On Wednesday, 38 North, a group that monitors North Korea, reported that there had been no new activity at Sohae since March 8.
On Friday, the group reported that satellite imagery showed no activity at North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear reactor complex, or at dismantled facilities at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

Topics: North Korea nuclear South Korea

