Dubai to launch its own Hollywood Walk of Fame

The first phase of Dubai Stars will be unveiled in an October event to be attended by the 400 featured celebrities who will launch their respective stars. (Emaar Dubai)
Updated 18 March 2019
Arab News
Dubai to launch its own Hollywood Walk of Fame

Updated 18 March 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Dubai is set to get its own Hollywood Walk of Fame, called ‘Dubai Stars,’ in October. The 10,000-star walkway will be four times the size of its famous counterpart in Los Angeles.

The first phase of Dubai Stars, in Downtown Dubai, will be unveiled in October at an event that is slated to be attended by 400 featured celebrities from around the world.

 

 

The project will kick off with a global social media campaign asking people to nominate celebrities and influencers for the first 400 stars.

Topics: Dubai Dubai Stars

K-pop superstars B.I.G release Arabic cover song

Updated 18 March 2019
Arab News
K-pop superstars B.I.G release Arabic cover song

Updated 18 March 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: K-pop superstar band B.I.G have just released a cover of hit Arabic song “3Daqa” by Egyptian singer Abu featuring actress Yousra, sending fans into a frenzy online.

This cover is part of the pop group’s “The Global Cover Project” and marks the second time the boy band has released a cover of an Arabic song. On January 31, they released a cover of “La Bezzaf” by the Arab band The5.

Topics: K-pop singer

