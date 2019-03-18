Dubai to launch its own Hollywood Walk of Fame

DUBAI: Dubai is set to get its own Hollywood Walk of Fame, called ‘Dubai Stars,’ in October. The 10,000-star walkway will be four times the size of its famous counterpart in Los Angeles.

The first phase of Dubai Stars, in Downtown Dubai, will be unveiled in October at an event that is slated to be attended by 400 featured celebrities from around the world.

The project will kick off with a global social media campaign asking people to nominate celebrities and influencers for the first 400 stars.