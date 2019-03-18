You are here

  • Home
  • Afghanistan can beat any Test side in the world, claims all-rounder Mohammad Nabi
﻿

Afghanistan can beat any Test side in the world, claims all-rounder Mohammad Nabi

Ace all-rounder Mohammad Nabi celebrates a wicket during Afghanistan's seven-wicket win over Ireland. (AFP)
Updated 18 March 2019
Arab News
0

Afghanistan can beat any Test side in the world, claims all-rounder Mohammad Nabi

  • Maiden Test win give Afghans confidence they can take on anyone.
  • Mohammad Nabi praises spin kings after win over the Irish.
Updated 18 March 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: They might be Test cricket newcomers, but all-rounder Mohammad Nabi claimed that on their day Afghanistan can beat any Test side in the world. 

Nabi was speaking after helping his side claim their first Test win — a seven-wicket victory over Ireland — in just their second Test. Afghanistan, who lost their debut Test to India in just two days last year, joined an elite list of cricketing nations after winning their second five-day game.

Australia won their debut Test in 1877, and England and Pakistan won in their second Test outing.

That has Nabi dreaming that this is just the start for Afghanistan, as long as the batsmen give the bowling attack enough runs to defend on a consistent basis.

“It’s a historic day for whole of Afghanistan,” the 34-year-old said.  “Especially for those guys who bring cricket from zero to the Test cricket. We played two games and we won one.

“When you win then teams will tell you to come and play with them. Nobody plays a weak team. They might think that Afghanistan is weak but not so much that we can’t fight them.

“We have the world’s best spinners and we try to concentrate on our batting line-up. If we can put up a good score on board then we are confident of beating any team in the world.”

While it might be too soon to argue that Afghanistan can beat anyone, it is hard to overstate the significance of the win against Ireland. As with the Irish, Nabi’s team only achieved Test status two years ago, they only played their first ODI in 2009, and the confidence and class is clearly oozing throughout the squad. 

Rahmat Shah top-scored with 76 and Ihsanullah Janat hit an unbeaten 65 to lead Afghanistan’s successful chase of 147 in the opening session of day four against Ireland in Dehradun in India.

Shah, who hit his second 50 of the match after making 98 in Afghanistan’s first-innings score of 314, and Janat put on a match-winning stand of 139 for the second wicket.

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan also played a key role in his team’s historic triumph after returning career-best figures of five for 82 to bowl out Ireland for 288 in their second innings.

Khan, along with fellow spinners Nabi and Waqar Salamkheil, accounted for 14 of the 20 Irish wickets to fall during the one-off match between the new boys.

Since overcoming the odds to compete in the 2010 World T20 in England, the Afghanistan team has managed to qualify for all the major international tournaments and now await their second appearance in the upcoming 50-over World Cup.

But Nabi insisted a Test win is special. “Every format is different. A Test has
a different flavour to it. We played a lot of T20 and one-day matches and won, but the Test win is first,” he said.

“The way our guys performed in batting and bowling, the kind of comebacks that we did — it shows we are ready for Test cricket.”

Topics: Test cricket Afghanistan cricket Ireland cricket Mohammad Nabi

KSA’s martial arts heroine: ‘I got into kickboxing by coincidence, as I just wanted to join a gym’

Updated 19 March 2019
Rawan Radwan
0

KSA’s martial arts heroine: ‘I got into kickboxing by coincidence, as I just wanted to join a gym’

  • Young Saudi triumphant at Open International Tournament despite just two years of training
  • Zahra Al-Qurashi took the gold in the women’s 70 kg category, beating Jordanian Heba Wasfi
Updated 19 March 2019
Rawan Radwan
0

JEDDAH: Zahra Al-Qurashi never expected to be where she is today: A gold medal winner in full contact kickboxing at the Open International Tournament for Clubs aged just 21. What started out as a gym class two years ago soon turned into a passion, leading to her victory in Amman on Sunday.

“I got into kickboxing by coincidence, as I just wanted to join a gym. I found the class and gave it a try, and decided to keep attending the classes,” she said. “A year ago, I joined Flagboxing Gym, and started training with my coach Grethe (Kraugerud). With her help, I developed my style and I am improving every day.”

Full contact is a discipline of kickboxing where punches and kicks must be delivered to legal areas of the body. According to the World Association for Kickboxing Organizations’ rules, it is legal to attack the front of the head and front and side of the torso, using “ankle-level foot sweeps.” It is prohibited to attack the throat, lower abdomen, back, legs, joints, back of the head and top of the shoulders.

A medal at her first international competition, then, speaks volumes about Al-Qurashi’s tenacity. She took the gold in the women’s 70 kg category, beating Jordanian Heba Wasfi.

“As soon as I entered the ring, everything went blank, I couldn’t hear or see anyone but my opponent, so I don’t really recall hearing my name even,” said Al-Qurashi. “I got a couple of really good kicks and punches, but she was a good opponent. I was in my own zone though, following every move and made sure I didn’t make mistakes.”

Zahra Al-Quraishi, 21, is already a gold medal winner at an international event despite being a virtual rookie in the demanding sport of kickboxing. (Supplied photos)

Hala Al-Hamrani, the owner of Flagboxing Gym in Jeddah, said: “I am over the moon. I have dreamt about this happening for 16 years, ever since I started coaching. My goal was to eventually provide the ladies of this country with an opportunity to compete.”

For approximately two months, Kraugerud, from Norway, oversaw Al-Qurashi’s workouts, adding more sparring, interval training and intense ring practice.

“I’ve had Zahra spar with men, who are bigger and stronger than her, to give her a sense of what to expect in the ring, to give her more confidence and make her mentally prepared,” said Kraugerud. “I was very proud of her as she entered the ring, you could see the respect for the sport reflected in her. We did a really good job at Flag, we really pushed for this together as a team. She’s young, but she’s talented and she will go far.”

Al-Hamrani, a member of the Saudi Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Federation, added: “We got her ready by providing her with the right practice and training. It’s a dream come true and it’s very overwhelming because it was such a long process for something like this to happen. Zahra is an up-and-coming athlete who hopefully has a long future and I’m extremely excited to see what that future holds.”

Abdul Aziz Julaidan, chairman of the Saudi MMA Federation, hailed the result after a tough bout between the two competitors, and thanked Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sport Authority, for the support he had given to the team.

Upon returning to her hometown of Jeddah, Al-Qurashi was greeted by her mother. “I was hugging her and crying and mom, being mom, asked if I was crying because I got hit,” she laughed. “That was her way of saying: I’m proud of you.”

 

 

Topics: women empowerment kickboxing Open International Tournament for Clubs World Association for Kickboxing Organizations contact sports

Related

0
Sport
Saudi Arabia win first gold medal at Kickboxing Championship in Jordan
0
Sport
Saudi entertainment authority backs World Championship Kickboxing Challenge in Riyadh

Latest updates

Italy’s Salvini lays down law for migrant rescue ships
0
UAE ambassador to India stresses need for peace in region 
0
Over 1,000 feared dead after cyclone slams into Mozambique
0
Misk program gives a boost to young Saudis who mean business
0
Saudi minister announces nursing excellence award
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.