Startup of the Week: Being creative and trendy without losing the traditional touch

Daal Meem uses a variety of fabrics with different colors, with linen being the most-used fabric in her creations. (Photo: Daal.meem)
Daal Meem uses a variety of fabrics with different colors, with linen being the most-used fabric in her creations. (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 March 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
  • Makki wants her customers to feel elegant, unique and beautiful in her abayas
Daal Meem is a contemporary urban abaya boutique that was established in January 2016. The Saudi founder, 25-year-old Dunia Makki, started off selling her abayas through social media and events.
Makki has been exploring tailoring from a young age. “Since I was 15 years old, I used to create my own dresses, and the more I grew up the more I loved to customize my own style of dresses and abayas,” she told Arab News.
“I also like to sketch from my imagination the outfit, and that helped me create the couture.”
Makki received encouragement from the people in her life and pursued her own brand.
“Everyone around me was suggesting that I create my own brand. And from the passion and encouragement, I’ve decided that I should start my business and see my own touch on others.”
Daal Meem uses a variety of fabrics with different colors, with linen being the most-used fabric in her creations.
What makes Daal Meem stand out from other abaya shops is that it is a local brand that serves different ages “with a very creative combination of fabrics and embroidered pieces. I also travel a lot and bring many different materials to create a collection of very limited pieces.”
Since Daal Meem was established, Makki has created more than 250 designs.
Daal Meem can be found in its own Daal Meem Boutique in Al-Basateen district, the concept store in Al-Mohammadiyyah district, and CRATE in Al-Salamah district.
Makki wants her customers to feel elegant, unique and beautiful in her abayas.
She said that Daal Meem existed to support the needs of the female in her society. “I’m excited to continue the hard work and the dedication to give the abaya the best taste while providing our customers with the best quality and service.”
Keep up with Daal Meem on Instagram (@daal.meem).

Arab coalition working to protect region’s security, says spokesman

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki at a press briefing. (SPA file photo)
Updated 19 March 2019
RASHID HASAN
RIYADH: The Arab coalition supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government is committed to protecting regional and global security, a spokesman said Monday.

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki was asked at a press briefing about Houthi militias threatening to target the capitals of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“This is their way to disturb peace,” Al-Maliki replied. “Previously the Houthis targeted Riyadh with a ballistic missile, violating all international laws by attacking a city that has more than 8 million civilians. We take all precautions to protect civilians and vital areas. The coalition works to protect regional and international security.”

Al-Maliki said Houthis had targeted Saudi border towns several times, the most recent incident taking place in Abha last Friday.

But the Saudi Royal Air Defense Force had shot down a drone that was targeting civilians, he added.

He said four Saudi nationals and an Indian expatriate were injured in the attack because of falling debris.

The drone wreckage showed the characteristics and specifications of Iranian manufacturing, he said, which proved Iran was continuing to smuggle arms to the militias.

He warned the Houthis to refrain from targeting civilians because the coalition, in line with international humanitarian law, had every right to counter such threats.

He said the coalition was making efforts to neutralize ballistic missiles and dismantle their capabilities, as the coalition’s joint command would not allow the militia to possess weapons that threatened civilian lives and peace.

Al-Maliki reiterated that the Houthis were targeting Yemeni civilians and continued to violate international laws. 

He also urged Yemenis to try their best to prevent children from being captured by Houthis, who were using them as human shields and child soldiers.

His comments came as the UN tried to salvage a peace deal that was seen as crucial for ending the country’s four-year war.

The Stockholm Agreement was signed by the Yemeni government and Houthi representatives last December.

The main points of the agreement were a prisoner exchange, steps toward a cease-fire in the city of Taiz, and a cease-fire agreement in the city of Hodeidah and its port, as well as ports in Salif and Ras Issa.

Militants triggered the conflict when they seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 and attempted to occupy large parts of the country. An Arab coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government in March 2015.

The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen since 2015.

Earlier this month US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that President Donald Trump’s administration opposed curbs on American assistance to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

“The way to alleviate the Yemeni people’s suffering isn’t to prolong the conflict by handicapping our partners in the fight, but by giving the Saudi-led coalition the support needed to defeat the Iranian-backed rebels and ensure a just peace,” Pompeo said at a news conference in Washington.

