Daal Meem is a contemporary urban abaya boutique that was established in January 2016. The Saudi founder, 25-year-old Dunia Makki, started off selling her abayas through social media and events.
Makki has been exploring tailoring from a young age. “Since I was 15 years old, I used to create my own dresses, and the more I grew up the more I loved to customize my own style of dresses and abayas,” she told Arab News.
“I also like to sketch from my imagination the outfit, and that helped me create the couture.”
Makki received encouragement from the people in her life and pursued her own brand.
“Everyone around me was suggesting that I create my own brand. And from the passion and encouragement, I’ve decided that I should start my business and see my own touch on others.”
Daal Meem uses a variety of fabrics with different colors, with linen being the most-used fabric in her creations.
What makes Daal Meem stand out from other abaya shops is that it is a local brand that serves different ages “with a very creative combination of fabrics and embroidered pieces. I also travel a lot and bring many different materials to create a collection of very limited pieces.”
Since Daal Meem was established, Makki has created more than 250 designs.
Daal Meem can be found in its own Daal Meem Boutique in Al-Basateen district, the concept store in Al-Mohammadiyyah district, and CRATE in Al-Salamah district.
Makki wants her customers to feel elegant, unique and beautiful in her abayas.
She said that Daal Meem existed to support the needs of the female in her society. “I’m excited to continue the hard work and the dedication to give the abaya the best taste while providing our customers with the best quality and service.”
Keep up with Daal Meem on Instagram (@daal.meem).
Startup of the Week: Being creative and trendy without losing the traditional touch
Startup of the Week: Being creative and trendy without losing the traditional touch
- Makki wants her customers to feel elegant, unique and beautiful in her abayas
Daal Meem is a contemporary urban abaya boutique that was established in January 2016. The Saudi founder, 25-year-old Dunia Makki, started off selling her abayas through social media and events.