Budding authors given writing tips at Riyadh book fair

RIYADH: Visitors to a Saudi book fair have been given free chapter-and-verse writing tips on how to produce top content.
Abeer Al-Jarbou, Arabic teacher at King Saud University, has been running interactive workshops on writing strategies as part of the Riyadh International Book Fair’s cultural program. Participants were shown how to generate ideas and put their thoughts into words in a simple and concise way, and Al-Jarbou also highlighted the importance of checking and proofreading content.
The popular education and training workshops also pointed to the benefits of gaining feedback on written material and following industry influencers.
This year’s event, which runs until March 23, is being staged in the capital under the theme “The Book is the Gate of the Future.”
The Literary Club of Riyadh, which is taking part in the book fair, aims to support young talent by putting their written work in print for free.
Abdulrahman Al-Jasser, a member of the club’s governing council, said it had printed numerous critically acclaimed literary and cultural publications by young people, 20 by first-time writers, and these included novels, poetry and prose. SPA Riyadh
