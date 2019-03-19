You are here

  • Home
  • Mahathir: Some Malaysian state-owned entities may be listed
﻿

Mahathir: Some Malaysian state-owned entities may be listed

Some analysts have speculated the Malaysian government could list a small portion of its stake in state energy firm Petronas to generate revenue. (Reuters)
Updated 19 March 2019
Reuters
0

Mahathir: Some Malaysian state-owned entities may be listed

  • Malaysia is saddled with debt and liabilities of more than 1 trillion ringgit ($245.52 billion)
  • A government panel to cut debt is looking at strategies
Updated 19 March 2019
Reuters
0

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia may list certain state-owned entities to cut government debt and liabilities, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday as it seeks new revenue sources to boost its fiscal position.
Mahathir, elected in a stunning upset last year, has blamed the previous administration of Najib Razak for saddling Malaysia with debt and liabilities of more than 1 trillion ringgit ($245.52 billion).
A government panel to cut debt is looking at strategies, such as “identification of opportunities on potential asset monetization, which means mature unlisted government entities may be listed in the stock market,” he said.
State-linked companies could also pare equity stakes, he told a conference of investors in Kuala Lumpur.
“The key guiding principles for monetising any of our assets is that the disposal or monetization must never be done at fire-sale prices, and any disposal of shares, monetization of assets, auctions or other measures will be done in an orderly manner.”
He did not identify specific companies or fix a timeframe for the plan, however.
Sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional announced a new strategy this month, saying it was gearing up to be a “long-term real return provider” to the government through its commercial investments.
Last month Reuters reported, citing sources, that Khazanah’s new strategy aimed at delivering more cash to the government by pruning stakes in non-strategic assets.
Some analysts have also speculated the government could list a small portion of its stake in state energy firm Petronas to generate revenue.
Petronas is the sole manager of Malaysia’s oil and gas reserves. Although some of its subsidiaries are listed on the national stock exchange, Petronas is fully owned by the government.
Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said last year the government had no immediate plans to sell stakes in state-owned companies, but did not rule out the possibility in the future.
Lim and Mahathir have blamed corruption scandals in the previous administration for Malaysia’s large debts. The fiscal situation was also hurt after the new government scrapped an unpopular consumption tax, in line with a campaign promise.
Former premier Najib has been slapped with dozens of corruption charges since his defeat in May 2018, many related to alleged money laundering at state fund 1MDB.
He has pleaded not guilty and has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Topics: Malaysia Petronas Markets Mahathir Mohamad

Related

0
Business & Economy
Malaysia to summon two Goldman Sachs units ahead of 1MDB case
0
Business & Economy
Malaysia Airlines could be sold or shut down, says PM

UK jobs growth surges as labor market defies Brexit nerves

The number of people in work surged by 222,000, helping to push down the unemployment rate to 3.9 percent. (Reuters)
Updated 43 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

UK jobs growth surges as labor market defies Brexit nerves

  • With the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU still unclear, many businesses have cut long-term investment in equipment
  • The strength of the labor market is pushing up wages more quickly
Updated 43 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: British employers ramped up their hiring at the fastest pace in more than three years in the three months to January as the country’s labor market defied the broader weakness in the overall economy as Brexit approached.
The number of people in work surged by 222,000, helping to push down the unemployment rate to 3.9 percent, its lowest since the start of 1975, official data showed.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rise in employment of 120,000.
With the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union still unclear, many businesses have cut long-term investment in equipment, potentially making them more likely to hire workers who can be sacked if the economy sours.
The strength of the labor market is pushing up wages more quickly.
Total earnings, including bonuses, rose by an annual 3.4 percent in the three months to January, the Office for National Statistics said, stronger than a median forecast of 3.2 percent in the Reuters poll.
Wage growth for the three months to December was revised up slightly to 3.5 percent, its highest since mid-2008.
Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, also rose by 3.4 percent on the year, in line with the Reuters poll.

Topics: labor economy Employment UK

Related

0
Business & Economy
Jaguar Land Rover to cut 5,000 UK jobs
0
Business & Economy
Little Christmas cheer for UK high-street retailers as 150,000 jobs cut

Latest updates

Facebook under pressure to improve livestream moderation after New Zealand mosque attacks
0
Russia supports Algerian government plan: Lamamra
0
UK jobs growth surges as labor market defies Brexit nerves
0
Venezuela suspends oil exports to India: Azeri energy ministry
0
IMF mission to visit Tunisia next week to discuss fifth review of loan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.