You are here

  • Home
  • Thai tycoon convicted in black leopard poaching case, allowed bail
﻿

Thai tycoon convicted in black leopard poaching case, allowed bail

Arrests and convictions for poaching happen often in Thailand but they are rare when it comes to prominent individuals such as Premchai Karnasuta, above. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
0

Thai tycoon convicted in black leopard poaching case, allowed bail

  • Construction magnate Premchai Karnasuta was arrested by rangers in a national park in February 2018
  • The tycoon was immediately released on bail of 400,000 Thai baht ($12,600) as he was not considered a flight risk
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
0

KANCHANABURI, Thailand: A Thai tycoon accused of poaching a black leopard was sentenced to 16 months in jail on other charges Tuesday but allowed to go free pending an appeal, in a case that has caused an outcry in a country fed up with impunity for powerful figures.
Construction magnate Premchai Karnasuta, whose company is behind major infrastructure projects such as Bangkok’s monorail and its airport, was arrested by rangers in a national park in February 2018.
He and three others were detained after rangers stumbled upon their campsite and found guns and animal carcasses, including a Kalij pheasant, a red muntjac — or barking deer — and the pelt of a black leopard.
While Premchai was found not guilty of possessing a leopard carcass, he was convicted of three other poaching-related charges.
The verdict, handed out in a statement to reporters waiting at Thong Pha Phum courthouse, said Premchai was “sentenced altogether to 16 months.”
Two others caught with him — his driver and cook — received lesser sentences, while his hunting guide was sentenced to three years and five months.
A court official said the tycoon was immediately released on bail of 400,000 Thai baht ($12,600) as he was not considered a flight risk.
Thai courts sometimes grant bail immediately to a convicted person in the expectation they will appeal, and Premchai’s lawyer later confirmed he would challenge the verdict.
The sentence comes less than a week before a general election on March 24, the first polls since the junta seized power in 2014 vowing to expunge graft and uphold the rule of law.
After Premchai’s arrest, the striking images of the skinned leopard went viral, inspiring protests that saw demonstrators don black leopard masks, as well as graffiti of the cat across city walls and a Change.org petition calling for an investigation.
Park ranger Vichaen Chinnawing, who arrested the businessman and has been hailed as a hero in Thai media, said he was satisfied with the conviction.
“I have done my best in this case. If the soul of the dead leopard knows, it will be grateful,” he said.
Arrests and convictions for poaching happen often in Thailand but they are rare when it comes to prominent individuals.
Thai media followed every detail of the case, including the authorities’ investigation of human feces found at the scene and a raid on Premchai’s home where police uncovered a stash of ivory and guns.
“(It) struck a chord with everyone who sees a double standard in the country’s law enforcement,” said Human Rights Watch’s Sunai Phasuk.
Premchai is the president of the publicly traded Italian-Thai Development, a Bangkok-based company that helped build Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi airport and the city’s skytrain public transit system known as the BTS.
Although he was listed as one of Thailand’s 50 richest people by Forbes in 2016, he dropped off the list the following year as the government delayed infrastructure spending.
Requests for comment from Premchai’s company were refused.

Topics: wildlife Thailand poaching Premchai Karnasuta

Related

0
World
Thai construction tycoon accused of poaching leopard
0
World
Thailand seizes large elephant tusks worth over $450,000

Sex abuse in UN peacekeeping drops, up elsewhere: report

A UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) liaison fixes her colleagues hat as they attend the UNIFLIS's 40th anniversary celebration at its base in Lebanon's southern border town of Naqura on the border with Israel, south of Beirut, on March 19, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 19 March 2019
AP
0

Sex abuse in UN peacekeeping drops, up elsewhere: report

  • Guterres said the increase in those allegations was possibly due to "awareness-raising" and improved reporting by the 30 U.N. agencies, funds and programs
Updated 19 March 2019
AP
0

UNITED NATIONS: Allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse in U.N. peacekeeping missions decreased in 2018 — but allegations against other U.N. personnel and against staff of organizations implementing U.N. programs increased, according to a U.N. report released Monday.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report to the U.N. General Assembly circulated Monday that the alleged victims were mainly women and children.
The United Nations has long been in the spotlight over allegations of child rape and other sexual abuses by its peacekeepers, especially those based in Central African Republic and Congo. But the latest figures demonstrate again that sexual misconduct spans the entire U.N. system and beyond to outside organizations helping to implement its programs on the ground.
Guterres stressed the U.N.'s "zero-tolerance" policy and said he has embarked on "a cultural transformation" to eliminate sexual abuse and exploitation throughout the U.N. system, which comprises more than 90,000 staff and over 100,000 uniformed personnel.
According to the report, the number of cases in U.N. peacekeeping and political missions dropped to 54 in 2018 from 62 in 2017, and from 104 reported cases in 2016. It said 74 percent of the allegations in 2018 came from the U.N. peacekeeping forces in Central African Republic and Congo, and the remaining 24 percent from the peacekeeping missions in Mali, Haiti, Liberia and South Sudan.
By comparison, there were 94 reported cases of sexual exploitation elsewhere in the United Nations system, and 109 allegations involving U.N. partner organizations, the report said.
Guterres said the increase in those allegations was possibly due to "awareness-raising" and improved reporting by the 30 U.N. agencies, funds and programs.
The U.N. chief stressed that continuing allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse "harms those we serve, undermines the United Nations values and principles and tarnishes the reputation of the women and men who work with integrity and dedication to realize the objectives of the organization."

Topics: United Nations (UN)

Related

0
World
Sex abuse convictions of Australia cardinal prove polarizing
0
Offbeat
Singer R. Kelly, facing sex abuse charges, gets $1 million bail

Latest updates

Thai tycoon convicted in black leopard poaching case, allowed bail
0
US scrutinizing certification of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
0
UAE and Saudi Arabia emerging as regional ‘tech powerhouses’
0
Egypt’s historic Wafd party eclipsed under El-Sisi’s rule
0
Oil near 2019 highs on OPEC supply cuts, US sanctions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.