The Six: Dior heads to Dubai with a closet-full of gorgeous gowns

The pieces were inspired by Dubai. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Under a large circus-style tent, Dior showcased its latest haute couture collection to a crowd of Mideast-based fashionistas in Dubai’s Safa Park on Monday night.

The 15-piece collection was created with the city in mind. “When you think about Dubai, you think of a place that in a sense is very Mediterranean. So, we use more color (and) different shapes,” creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri told AFP.

Playful fashion

An accordion-style minidress in metallic rainbow colors was paired with an eye-catching glitter skullcap by celebrated milliner Stephen Jones.


Body suit

The haute couture collection included details like a “tattooed” body suit that conjured up images of Victorian-era circus performers.

Candy stripes

This candy-striped minidress brings to mind the vintage sweets of yesteryear and was paired with glittery, chunky-heeled boots.


Flying high

A sweetheart neckline edged with accordion-style pleating and silver, diamond-shaped embroidery take this look from red carpet ready to a gown more suited to a fashionable trapeze artist.


Glamour on the run

According to designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, this dip-dyed gown was purposefully crinkled in order to pay tribute to the on-the-move lifestyle of circus performers.


Show-stopper

This pleated, metallic dress was a show-stopper with its fish-like shades and billowing cape.

 

Nora Attal has her day in the sun in Marrakesh

Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: British-Moroccan model Nora Attal posed up a storm in Marrakesh’s golden sunlight for a new campaign by fashion brand Zara.

The in-demand model shared snaps from the campaign, photographed by Christian Macdonald, on her Instagram account.

The collection of photographs show Attal modelling looks from Zara’s laid-back Spring/Summer 2019 collection against a backdrop of rippling sand dunes. Her featured ensembled include kaftans and long-length cardigans with hefty stripes in a clay-and-beige color palette.

Attal is no stranger to fronting campaigns — in January, the model was chosen as one of seven rising stars to feature in British fashion house Alexander McQueen’s latest campaign.

The Spring/Summer 2019 collection photoshoot was shot by British fashion and documentary photographer Jamie Hawkesworth and featured Attal wearing a number of cowboy-inspired looks.

The year has gotten off to a busy start for Attal, who was similarly in demand in 2018, when she took to the catwalk for Elie Saab, Loewe and Dior during Paris Fashion Week in September and starred in Italian fashion label Versace’s summer advert campaign.

In May, luxury e-retailer Farfetch launched in the Middle East with a little help from the young model.

She starred in a photoshoot wearing pieces from collections on sale on the platform. The colorful photographs were accompanied by a snappy, chatty interview with the young model.
Readers got the chance to gain insight into her earliest fashion memories and learn some off-the-cuff facts about the star.

“Recently I’ve been obsessed with noughties trends. Everyone was so cool and effortless back then. Now I go out in a full Juicy Couture tracksuit with no shame,” she told Farfetch at the time.

“If I wasn’t a model, I’d probably be at university, studying to get into something like criminal investigations, profiling or law,” she added.

Attal finished off 2018 by hitting the sand dunes in the UAE — however, this time it wasn’t part of a high-end photoshoot, but rather a day of fun.

The model enjoyed an afternoon of sandboarding in the emirate of Sharjah and even posted a snap on Instagram at the time.

“Apparently sandboarding is a thing,” she captioned the sunset shot.

