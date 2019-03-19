The Six: Dior heads to Dubai with a closet-full of gorgeous gowns

Under a large circus-style tent, Dior showcased its latest haute couture collection to a crowd of Mideast-based fashionistas in Dubai’s Safa Park on Monday night.

The 15-piece collection was created with the city in mind. “When you think about Dubai, you think of a place that in a sense is very Mediterranean. So, we use more color (and) different shapes,” creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri told AFP.

Playful fashion

An accordion-style minidress in metallic rainbow colors was paired with an eye-catching glitter skullcap by celebrated milliner Stephen Jones.



Body suit

The haute couture collection included details like a “tattooed” body suit that conjured up images of Victorian-era circus performers.

Candy stripes

This candy-striped minidress brings to mind the vintage sweets of yesteryear and was paired with glittery, chunky-heeled boots.



Flying high

A sweetheart neckline edged with accordion-style pleating and silver, diamond-shaped embroidery take this look from red carpet ready to a gown more suited to a fashionable trapeze artist.



Glamour on the run

According to designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, this dip-dyed gown was purposefully crinkled in order to pay tribute to the on-the-move lifestyle of circus performers.



Show-stopper

This pleated, metallic dress was a show-stopper with its fish-like shades and billowing cape.