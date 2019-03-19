Knife attacker injures four staff at Oslo school: police

OSLO: An attacker armed with a knife injured a teacher and three other staff at a school in Oslo on Tuesday, police said.
Police said they apprehended the attacker and the motive was not immediately clear.
The four victims, all school employees, were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police told Norwegian news agency NTB.
