UK jobs growth surges as labor market defies Brexit nerves

The number of people in work surged by 222,000, helping to push down the unemployment rate to 3.9 percent. (Reuters)
  • With the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU still unclear, many businesses have cut long-term investment in equipment
  • The strength of the labor market is pushing up wages more quickly
LONDON: British employers ramped up their hiring at the fastest pace in more than three years in the three months to January as the country’s labor market defied the broader weakness in the overall economy as Brexit approached.
The number of people in work surged by 222,000, helping to push down the unemployment rate to 3.9 percent, its lowest since the start of 1975, official data showed.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rise in employment of 120,000.
With the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union still unclear, many businesses have cut long-term investment in equipment, potentially making them more likely to hire workers who can be sacked if the economy sours.
The strength of the labor market is pushing up wages more quickly.
Total earnings, including bonuses, rose by an annual 3.4 percent in the three months to January, the Office for National Statistics said, stronger than a median forecast of 3.2 percent in the Reuters poll.
Wage growth for the three months to December was revised up slightly to 3.5 percent, its highest since mid-2008.
Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, also rose by 3.4 percent on the year, in line with the Reuters poll.

Venezuela suspends oil exports to India: Azeri energy ministry

Above, oil platforms over Maracaibo lake in Maracaibo, Venezuela. (AFP)
Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
0

  • The Indian market has been crucial for Venezuela’s economy because it has historically been the second-largest cash-paying customer
BAKU: Venezuela has suspended its oil exports to India and views Russia and China as its main export destinations, the Azeri energy ministry said on Tuesday, citing Venezuela’s oil minister.
The Azeri ministry issued the statement on Tuesday following talks in Baku between Azerbaijan’s energy minister and Venezuelan oil minister and president of state-run oil company PDVSA, Manuel Quevedo.
“At the meeting ... Quevedo said in order to prevent a sharp reduction, various measures are being implemented and diversification of the export market is underway,” the statement said.
“Russia and China are seen as the main destinations because of the suspension of oil exports to India,” the statement said.
The Indian market has been crucial for Venezuela’s economy because it has historically been the second-largest cash-paying customer for the OPEC country’s crude, behind the United States.
Earlier this year, the United States imposed heavy sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry and has pressed India to stop buying Venezuelan oil.
OPEC and other oil ministers met in Baku in talks over the weekend that ended on Monday.

