Egypt tightens restrictions on media, social networks

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi speaks at a panel on ‘Social Media: Saving or enslaving users?’ in the World Youth Forum at Sharm El Sheikh on November 5, 2018. (Pedro Costa Gomes/Bee Interactive/AFP)
Updated 19 March 2019
AP
Egypt tightens restrictions on media, social networks

  • The Supreme Media Regulatory Council will also be able to impose stiff penalties of up to 250,000 Egyptian pounds
  • Prominent Egyptian journalists are calling the measures unconstitutional
Updated 19 March 2019
AP
CAIRO: Egypt’s top media regulator has put into effect tighter restrictions that allow the state to block websites and even social media accounts with over 5,000 followers if they’re deemed a threat to national security.
The Supreme Media Regulatory Council will also be able to impose stiff penalties of up to 250,000 Egyptian pounds ($14,400), all without having to obtain a court order.
Critics say some of the measures, published in the official gazette late Monday, are stricter than those approved by lawmakers last year.
Prominent Egyptian journalists are calling the measures unconstitutional, saying they grant far-reaching powers to authorities to censor the media, in violation of basic press freedoms.
Mohamed Abdel-Hafiz says he and fellow member of the journalists’ union will mount a legal challenge to the new measures.

Topics: media social network Egypt

Facebook under pressure to improve livestream moderation after New Zealand mosque attacks

Updated 19 March 2019
Steven Walton
Facebook under pressure to improve livestream moderation after New Zealand mosque attacks

Updated 19 March 2019
Steven Walton
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: Facebook is facing pressure from New Zealand’s advertising industry and the country’s Privacy Commissioner for its role in distributing footage of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

The attacks, which killed 50 people, were live-streamed for almost 17 minutes on Facebook. the attack on two Christchurch mosques.

“Our concern as an industry is that live-streaming of these events becomes the new normal,” said Paul Head, chief executive of New Zealand’s Commercial Communications Council, which represents the country’s advertising agencies.

“We’re asking all of the platforms… to take immediate steps to either put in place systems, processes, algorithms or artificial intelligence that stops this kind of event,” he said.

Lindsay Mouat, chief executive of the Association of New Zealand Advertisers, confirmed some of New Zealand’s “very largest companies” were making changes to their advertising plans in light of the mosque shootings.

Both Head and Mouat agreed social media companies must consider temporarily removing live-streaming capabilities if they were unable to moderate the content.

“This simply cannot be allowed to happen again,” Head said.

New Zealand’s Privacy Commissioner John Edwards said it was appalling that Facebook allowed the gunman to live-stream the attack for 17 minutes.

“There’s no guarantee the same thing won’t happen tomorrow,” Edwards said.

“It is simply incomprehensible and unacceptable that Facebook cannot prevent that kind of content being streamed to the world,” he said.

University of Auckland Computer Science lecturer Dr Paul Ralph said it was extremely difficult for Facebook to implement an automated system to identify a live video showing a violent crime.

“Facebook should never have launched a live-streaming service if they didn’t have a method of stopping a video ... of a terrorist act,” Dr Ralph said.

He penned an open letter, published on noted.co.nz, calling on Facebook and YouTube to confront their role in terrorism.

Live-streaming was “a feature that should have never been launched”, Dr Ralph said.

In a statement, Facebook said it was working around the clock to prevent the shooting video showing up on the platform.

They confirmed the video was uploaded to Facebook 1.5 million times, but 1.2 million of those were stopped at upload, meaning they were never published.

Topics: Facebook social media New Zealand

