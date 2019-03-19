You are here

﻿

Jet Airways now operating only 41 aircraft, could reduce further: regulator

The debt-laden carrier has delayed payments to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors. (Reuters)
Updated 19 March 2019
Reuters
  • Jet Airways may reduce the number of aircraft it is flying in coming weeks
  • The debt-laden carrier has delayed payments to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors
NEW DELHI: India’s aviation regulator said on Tuesday that Jet Airways is currently operating only 41 aircraft, just a third of its original fleet, as the debt-laden carrier struggles to finalize a rescue deal with lenders and its major shareholder Etihad Airways.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement the situation is fluid and that Jet may reduce the number of aircraft it is flying in coming weeks.
Saddled with debt of more than one billion dollars, Jet has delayed payments to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors — some of whom have ended lease deals with the airline before taking the planes out of the country.
The DGCA also said that pilots, cabin crew and ground staff who have reported any kind of stress should not be put on duty, and the airline should carry out regular maintenance of its aircraft even if they are currently grounded.

Egypt's aviation ministry to increase departure fee for travelers in November: Reports 

  • Media said the increase to the passenger departure fee will raise the amount to $25
CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has reportedly announced a $5 increase in the travelers’ departure fee starting from next November, local newspapers reported on Tuesday.

Media said the increase to the passenger departure fee will raise the amount to $25, to be obtained indirectly for each passenger flying on regular or charter flights — both internationally and domestically — from Egyptian airports. 

The rate has not changed since 2013, the ministry said in a statement quoted by Al-Ahram Newspaper

The proposed increase was adopted by the Supreme Council for Pricing after "careful consideration" and according to normal practice in airports worldwide, it added.  

The ministry said the increase is in line with the challenges and demands needed for the development of the entire service system at Egyptian airports. 

