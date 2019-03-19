Jet Airways now operating only 41 aircraft, could reduce further: regulator

Egypt’s aviation ministry to increase departure fee for travelers in November: Reports

CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has reportedly announced a $5 increase in the travelers’ departure fee starting from next November, local newspapers reported on Tuesday.

Media said the increase to the passenger departure fee will raise the amount to $25, to be obtained indirectly for each passenger flying on regular or charter flights — both internationally and domestically — from Egyptian airports.

The rate has not changed since 2013, the ministry said in a statement quoted by Al-Ahram Newspaper.

The proposed increase was adopted by the Supreme Council for Pricing after "careful consideration" and according to normal practice in airports worldwide, it added.

The ministry said the increase is in line with the challenges and demands needed for the development of the entire service system at Egyptian airports.