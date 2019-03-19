You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Of Privacy and Power
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Of Privacy and Power

Updated 19 March 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Of Privacy and Power

  • The real dispute was between two transnational coalitions — one favoring security, the other liberty
Updated 19 March 2019
Arab News
0

Authors: Henry Farrell and Abraham L. Newman

We live in an interconnected world, where security problems like terrorism are spilling across borders, and globalized data networks and e-commerce platforms are reshaping the world economy. This means that states’ jurisdictions and rule systems clash. How have they negotiated their differences over freedom and security? Of Privacy and Power investigates how the EU and US, the two major regulatory systems in world politics, have regulated privacy and security, and how their agreements and disputes have reshaped the transatlantic relationship.

The transatlantic struggle over freedom and security has usually been depicted as a clash between a peace-loving EU and a belligerent US. Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman demonstrate how this misses the point. The real dispute was between two transnational coalitions — one favoring security, the other liberty — whose struggles have reshaped the politics of surveillance, e-commerce, and privacy rights. The authors examine how the powers of border-spanning coalitions have waxed and waned. Globalization has enabled new strategies of action, which security agencies, interior ministries, privacy NGOs, bureaucrats, and other actors exploit as circumstances dictate.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Outsiders by Lyndall Gordon
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Truth in our Times by David E. McCraw

Google to prompt Android users to choose preferred browsers to allay EU concerns

Updated 20 March 2019
Reuters
0

Google to prompt Android users to choose preferred browsers to allay EU concerns

  • The European Commission last year fined Google for using its mobile software to block rivals
  • Google will now try to ensure that Android users are aware of other browsers and search engines
Updated 20 March 2019
Reuters
0

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Alphabet’s Google will prompt Android users to choose their preferred browsers and search apps, a senior Google executive said on Tuesday, as the company seeks to allay EU antitrust concerns and ward off fresh sanctions.
The European Commission last year handed Google a record 4.34 billion euro ($4.9 billion) fine for using the market power of its mobile software to block rivals in areas such as Internet browsing. By pre-installing its Chrome browser and Google search app on Android devices, Google had an unfair advantage over its rivals, EU enforcers said.
Google will now try to ensure that Android users are aware of browsers and search engines other than its own services, Kent Walker, senior vice president of global affairs, said in a blog.
“In the coming months, via the Play Store, we’ll start asking users of existing and new Android devices in Europe which browser and search apps they would like to use,” he wrote without providing details.
The company, which introduced a licensing fee for device makers to access its app marketplace after the EU sanction, does not plan to scrap the charge.
Google could be fined up to 5 percent of Alphabet’s average daily worldwide turnover if it fails to comply with the EU order to stop anti-competitive practices. 

 

Topics: Google android search engines European Commission

Related

0
Media
UK needs to meet Facebook, Google competition with new rules — report
0
Media
Google rejects Australian regulator’s call for scrutiny, denies market power

Latest updates

US military, aid group at odds over Somalia civilian deaths
0
Trump buddies up with Bolsonaro, the ‘Trump of the Tropics’
0
Brazilian nuclear plant uranium convoy attacked by armed men -police
0
Dead whale in Philippines had 40 kg of plastic in stomach
0
Boeing reshuffles top engineers amid 737 MAX crisis
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.