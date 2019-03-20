You are here

NASA says taking sample from asteroid harder than expected

This February 27, 2018 photo from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, obtained March 18, 2019 courtesy of NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona, shows a close up of the asteroid Bennu from a distance of 0.8 miles (1.3 km). (AFP)
This December 2, 2018 photo from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, obtained March 18, 2019 courtesy of NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona, shows a mosaic image of asteroid Bennu, composed of 12 PolyCam images, from a distance of 12 miles (124 km). (AFP)
This artist's rendering made available by NASA in July 2016 shows the mapping of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. (AP)
0

  • The asteroid, which orbits the sun, is 85 million kilometers (52 million miles) from the Earth
  • The samples will be stowed in the probe, which will return to Earth in 2023
0

WASHINGTON: After two years crossing the solar system, the NASA space probe Osiris-Rex arrived last December near the asteroid Bennu to complete its mission of collecting a sample — but touching the rock will prove much harder than scientists had expected.
The Osiris-Rex team said Tuesday that the surface of the asteroid, which measures 490 meters (1,600 feet) in diameter, was covered in stones and boulders. They had expected it to be smoother and easier for the probe to touch.
“We go back to the drawing board and start thinking again,” Dante Lauretta, the head of the mission, told a press conference. The team’s observations also appeared in the Nature journal on Tuesday.
The probe was designed to head for a flat area with a radius of 25 meters, but the images beamed back since December showed that there is no area that big which is free of boulders.
As a result, the team will have to aim more tightly.
“Now we’re going to try to hit the center of the bullseye,” said project manager Richard Burns.
Since December, the probe has been using its instruments to map Bennu from a close distance, currently three miles.
The asteroid, which orbits the sun, is 85 million kilometers (52 million miles) from the Earth.
The goal is touch the surface with a robotic arm for just five seconds in July 2020, retrieving a sample of between 60 grams and two kilograms (two ounces to 4.4 pounds) of regolith, which means relatively small particles such as gravel or sand, since the machine can only suck up particles measuring less than two centimeters.
The samples will be stowed in the probe, which will return to Earth in 2023.
Bennu is technically known as “rubble-pile asteroid,” that is, it is made up of pieces of debris that had broken off larger celestial bodies and come together under the effect of gravity.
It has more than 200 boulders larger than 10 meters in diameter, and some stretching up to 30 meters, according to researchers writing in Nature Astronomy. It has a number of craters between 10 and over 150 meters in length.
“It is not trivial to deliver a spacecraft with meter scale resolution to the surface of an asteroid in the microgravity environment,” said Lauretta, who nevertheless said he was “confident” that the team would rise to the challenge.
Another surprise Bennu had been withholding was that it emits particles which fall back to the surface like rain. That should not however endanger the probe, the team said.

Topics: NASA NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

WWWorries? Inventor of Web laments coming-of-age woes

0

  • Tim Berners-Lee was working at CERN as a software engineer when he invented the hypertext-transfer protocol
  • He hopes countries can make the web available to more citizens
0

GENEVA: The inventor of the World Wide Web knows his revolutionary innovation is coming of age, and doesn’t always like what he sees: state-sponsored hacking, online harassment, hate speech and misinformation among the ills of its “digital adolescence.”
Tim Berners-Lee issued a cri-de-coeur letter and spoke to a few reporters Monday on the eve of the 30-year anniversary of his first paper with an outline of what would become the web — a first step toward transforming countless lives and the global economy.
The European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN, plans to host Berners-Lee and other web aficionados on Tuesday. “We’re celebrating, but we’re also very concerned,” Berners-Lee said.
Late last year, a key threshold was crossed — roughly half the world has gotten online. Today some 2 billion websites exist.
The anniversary offers “an opportunity to reflect on how far we have yet to go,” Berners-Lee said, calling the “fight” for the web “one of the most important causes of our time.”
He is convinced the online population will continue to grow, but says accessibility issues continue to beset much of the world.
“Look at the 50 percent who are on the web, and it’s not so pretty for them,” he said. “They are all stepping back suddenly horrified after the Trump and Brexit elections realizing that this web thing that they thought was so cool has actually not necessarily been serving humanity very well.”
The anniversary is also a nod to the innovative, collaborative and open-source mindset at the Geneva-based CERN, where physicists smash particles together to unlock secrets of science and the universe.
As a young English software engineer, Berners-Lee came up with the idea for hypertext-transfer protocol — the “http” that adorns web addresses — and other building blocks for the web while working at CERN in March 1989. Some trace the actual start of the web to 1990, when he released the first web browser.
Berners-Lee reminisced about how he was really out to get disparate computer systems to talk to one another, and resolve the “burning frustration” over a “lack of interoperability” of documentation from disparate computing systems used at CERN in the late 1980s.
Now, the hope of his World Wide Web Foundation is to enlist governments, companies, and citizens to take a greater role in shaping the web for good under principles laid out in its “Contract for the Web.”
Under the contract’s sweeping, broad ambition, governments are supposed to make sure everyone can connect to the Internet, to keep it available and to respect privacy. Companies are to make the Internet affordable, respect privacy and develop technology that will put people — and the “public good” — first. Citizens are to create and to cooperate and respect “civil discourse,” among other things.
To Berners-Lee, the web is a “mirror of humanity” where “you will see good and bad.”
“The Contract for the Web recognizes that whether humanity, in fact, is constructive or not actually depends on the way you write the code of the social network,” he said.
Some tough regulation may be necessary in some places, in others not, Berners-Lee said.
On one issue, he’s insistent: “Net neutrality — strong regulation,” Berners-Lee said, hammering a fist on the table. He was alluding to a principle that anyone with an Internet connection should have equal access to video, music, email, photos, social networks, maps and other online material.
Berners-Lee said the web has created opportunity, made lives easier and given the marginalized a voice, but “it has also created opportunity for scammers, given a voice to those who spread hatred, and made all kinds of crime easier to commit.”
Ultimately, his “Contract” proposal is not about “quick fixes,” but a process for shifting people’s relationship with the online world, he said.
“It’s our journey from digital adolescence to a more mature, responsible and inclusive future,” he wrote.

Topics: World Wide Web CERN Tim Berners-Lee

