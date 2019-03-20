Israeli forces kill Palestinian suspected of deadly attack in West Bank

Houthis killed by own landmines

Four Houthis died when landmines they planted detonated in an area west of Taiz, national press agency SPA reported.

Yemen’s national army targeted militants who were planting landmines in Al-Dhabab front in Taiz, killing two of their leaders.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani told Saba news the militia’s failure to comply with international agreements set up to aid the move towards a peaceful outcome showed their reluctance to accept peaceful solutions.

The only solution in Yemen is to free the areas from the Houthis, who do not honor pacts, he added.