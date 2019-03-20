You are here

Ecole de Paris artists shine at Art Dubai

Denise Marray
LONDON: Artists working in Paris in the 20th century left an indelible mark on art today — and nowhere is that more visible than at the Grosvenor Gallery booth in Art Dubai.

We may be halfway across the world, but the artists who were part and parcel of the École de Paris movement are being exhibited during the busy fair — the largest art fair in the Middle East that is set to run from March 20-23.

The London-based gallery has chosen to spotlight artists Jean-Michel Atlan (1913-1960), Dia Azzawi (b.1939), Syed Sadequain (1930-1987) and Charles Hossein Zenderoudi (b.1937).

At first glance, you might not see an obvious connection between the four artists from Algeria, Iraq, Pakistan and Iran respectively, but all honed their artistic talent in the French capital in the 1950s-80s. They brought their cultural narratives and indigenously produced aesthetics, blending them with the prevailing artistic movements of the day.

Two contemporary artists from Pakistan will also be featured: Rasheed Araeen (b.1935), a pioneer of minimalism inspired by calligraphic forms and Islamic history and a colossal figure in South Asian and Western art, and Mohammad Ali Talpur (b.1976), whose career focus has been calligraphy, abstraction and minimalism.

For Grosvenor Gallery Director Charles Moore, Art Dubai is a “must” in his busy schedule, as he explained to Arab News.

“In addition to Art Dubai itself, which is a cultural highlight, many interesting satellite events have taken root around it. The position of Dubai is fantastic because it’s so easy to get to. It doesn’t hurt that the weather is lovely either,” he said.

He is pleased that this year the Modern and Contemporary section will be shown alongside each other.

“Our stands are back to back, which should ensure more footfall with enthusiasts for both forms coming to a shared space,” he said.

Grosvenor Gallery specialises in South Asian art and Moore described the market as “buoyant,” with particularly strong demand for Indian modernists.

He expects to see a lot of interest in the Pakistani artists at the fair.

“We always find Dubai is a good place to show Pakistani works of art,” he concluded.

DUBAI: Art Dubai, the largest art fair in the Middle East, got off to a colorful start on Wednesday and more than 92 galleries showcased their chosen artists in the city’s Madinat Jumeriah.

The fair’s 13th edition runs from March 20-23 and features 92 Contemporary and Modern galleries from 42 countries, as well as a bevy of galleries from the UAE.  There are also a number of events going on around the city, as part of Art Week, including Art Nights at the Dubai International Financial Center, which took place on Tuesday. 

You can read more about Art Nights, and see the wild and wonderful art on show, here

Highlights include new gallery section Bawwaba, showcasing art from the Global South; UAE NOW - the first section of its kind - spotlighting local independent artist-run platforms and subcultures, their place in the UAE’s evolving landscape and contribution to creating new ways of thinking, theory and artistic movements and the Contemporary section — two gallery halls presenting work from 59 galleries from 34 countries by some of the most notable contemporary artists working today. It will make you smile, smirk and everything  in-between.

Art Dubai 2019 welcomes more than 500 artists representing 80 nationalities across its four gallery sections: Art Dubai Contemporary, Art Dubai Modern, Bawwaba and Residents.

We take a look at six of our favorite artists and pieces here.

The diversity on show is notable, with galleries from Latin America placed next to booths from Beirut, Saudi Arabia and London.

Pablo del Val, Artistic Director of Art Dubai, said: “Art Dubai continues to develop original content to redefine what an art fair can be and contribute to the UAE and wider region’s cultural landscape. We represent an art world that is truly global and inclusive, rooted in artistic discovery and the promotion of new and alternative perspectives, community building, idea generation and cultural exchange. Geographies, galleries and artists, art typologies and thematics that are not often seen side-by-side, or even as part of the same conversation, will converge at the fair. We hope that new discoveries will be made and new synergies formed.”

It’s a melting pot of artistic expression and media, with sculptures, canvases and the odd video installation vying for space in the crowded halls.

There is a distinct focus on contemporary art, so if you’re into museum-worthy paintings, this may not be your cup of tea, but if you are willing to experiment, it’s the perfect spot to question the boundaries of art.

Battery-operated imaginary animals careened across the floor in one booth, while a fine spider’s web of black string formed an origami-like sculpture in another — anything goes at Art Dubai, as long as it’s not too risqué.

But, why tell you when we can show you? Scroll through the photo gallery to find out more about the art on show here.  

