Jordan Peele dares everyone to look at the horrors of ‘Us’

LOS ANGELES: Jordan Peele’s new horror film “Us” isn’t about race, but he knows why people think it is.

“Us” is about an American family and their murderous doppelgangers and stars Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o and “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke in dual roles.

Peele says that he understands why people would see a story with a black family at its core as a commentary on race, both inside and beyond the entertainment industry. But he says he wants people to expand their expectations.

He also wants people not to slap too many labels on “Us,” calling it a straight up horror movie.

In “Us,” out nationwide Friday, Peele says the evil is in everyone.