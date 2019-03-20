You are here

Jordan Peele dares everyone to look at the horrors of ‘Us’

Director Jordan Peele says the film is not about race. (AP)
Updated 20 March 2019
AP
  • “Us” is about an American family and their murderous doppelgangers
  • It stars Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o and “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke in dual roles
AP
LOS ANGELES: Jordan Peele’s new horror film “Us” isn’t about race, but he knows why people think it is.
“Us” is about an American family and their murderous doppelgangers and stars Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o and “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke in dual roles.
Peele says that he understands why people would see a story with a black family at its core as a commentary on race, both inside and beyond the entertainment industry. But he says he wants people to expand their expectations.
He also wants people not to slap too many labels on “Us,” calling it a straight up horror movie.
In “Us,” out nationwide Friday, Peele says the evil is in everyone.

Topics: Hollywood

Finland tops global happiness index for second consecutive year

AP
  • The World Happiness Report ranks 156 countries by how happy their citizens see themselves to be
  • Happiness has declined the most drastically in the past ten years in the 108th placed Venezuela
AP
HELSINKI: Finland has topped an index of the happiest nations for the second consecutive year, with researchers saying the small Nordic country has succeeded in generating a happiness recipe not simply dependent on economic wealth.
The World Happiness Report, produced by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, ranks 156 countries by how happy their citizens see themselves to be. It’s based on factors including economic wealth, life expectancy, social support and freedom to make life choices.
The index, published Wednesday, showed the other Nordic countries did well, with Denmark, Norway and Iceland taking the next spots.
The United States dropped from the 18th to 19th place.
Happiness has declined the most drastically in the past ten years in the 108th placed Venezuela, currently in political crisis.

Topics: Offbeat Finalnd

