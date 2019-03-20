Taliban kill 6 paramilitary troops in southwestern Pakistan

You are here

Several insurgent groups operate in southwestern Baluchistan province, including the Pakistani Taliban. (AFP)
  • The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in Ziarat district early on Wednesday morning
  • Several insurgent groups operate in Baluchistan, including the Pakistani Taliban
QUETTA, Pakistan: Pakistani authorities say militants overran a remote security outpost in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing six members of the paramilitary forces.
The Pakistani Taliban — known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — claimed responsibility for the attack in Ziarat district early on Wednesday morning, saying in an Urdu-language statement that it was revenge for the deaths earlier of their comrades at the hands of the paramilitary Baluchistan Levies Force.
Qadir Baksh Pirkani, Ziarat district deputy commissioner, said the assault began in the early morning hours and that an investigation into the killing is underway.
Several insurgent groups operate in Baluchistan, including the Pakistani Taliban, a secessionist Baluchistan group and members of a Daesh affiliate, which is based across the border in Afghanistan.

Indian jeweler Nirav Modi arrested in London: British police

LONDON: Fugitive billionaire jeweler Nirav Modi had been arrested in London on behalf of the Indian authorities, British police said on Wednesday.
India had asked Britain in August to extradite Modi, one of the main suspects charged in the $2 billion loan fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank, India’s biggest banking fraud.
Police said Modi, 48, had been arrested in the Holborn area of central London on Tuesday and was due to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

