You are here

  • Home
  • ‘We need to eat’: Philippine boy’s struggle to feed his family
﻿

‘We need to eat’: Philippine boy’s struggle to feed his family

1 / 3
13-year-old Reymark Cavesirano collects left over herring onboard a fishing boat anchored at the mouth of Manila Bay off Navotas City in suburban Manila. (AFP)
2 / 3
After spending three hours in different boats he heads back to land and divides the catch up for his family’s consumption with the rest sold to neighbors. (AFP)
3 / 3
Cavesirano, a grade five student, paddles to the anchored fishing boats and helps crew clean their nets. (AFP)
Updated 20 March 2019
AFP
0

‘We need to eat’: Philippine boy’s struggle to feed his family

  • About one in five of the 106 million people live in extreme poverty, getting by on less than $2 per day
  • Many, including children, work long hours as street vendors or laborers to make enough to feed themselves
Updated 20 March 2019
AFP
0

MANILA: Reymark Cavesirano, 13, leaves before dawn each weekend day on a perilous trip out into Manila Bay to make enough to feed his family, one of millions of deeply poor Filipinos who face a daily struggle for survival.
Aboard a raft pieced together from discarded wood and sheets of styrofoam, he uses his bare hands as paddles for the hour-long journey to the fishing boats where he works.
About one in five of the Philippines’ 106 million people live in extreme poverty, getting by on less than $2 per day.
Many, including children, work long hours as street vendors or laborers to make enough to feed themselves.
Cavesirano, along with men at least twice his age, helps fishermen clean their nets by removing fish stuck in the gear.
He keeps the fish as payment, paddles back to land and then sells them to buy food and medicine for his family.
“My back usually aches from paddling but I cannot stop. I have to continue because we need to eat,” Cavesirano told AFP.
The boy, who attends elementary school during the week, lives with his grandparents in a shelter pieced together from bamboo and plastic sheeting in a squatter community on the shore of Manila Bay. He is estranged from his mother.
Cavesirano’s grandmother Remedios Santos said she was against her grandson working because of the risks he faces on the water but he was persistent.
“I told him it is dangerous. But he said ‘Mama, other people won’t help us in life. So I will help you’,” said the 55-year old Santos, who still works as a scavenger.
On a good day, Cavesirano can bring home a kilo of rice, which is enough to feed his family for the day, and 300-400 pesos ($6-$8).
The money helps pay for his grandfather’s tuberculosis medicine and cover his school allowance for the coming week.
The boy, who started working on the boats at the age of 10 after his brother taught him how to swim, dreams of finishing school and providing a better life for his family.
“I want to reciprocate my grandparents’ kindness. I want them to have a three-story house made from concrete,” Cavesirano said.

Topics: Philippines

Related

0
World
Philippines seizes drugs in upscale area, arrests 4 Chinese
0 photos
Offbeat
Dead whale in Philippines had 40 kg of plastic in stomach

Kazakhstan renames capital after retiring leader Nazarbayev as new president Tokayev takes office

Updated 2 min 16 sec ago
AP
0

Kazakhstan renames capital after retiring leader Nazarbayev as new president Tokayev takes office

  • Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took office in a pomp-filled ceremony less than 24 hours after Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down
  • Tokayev immediately proposed changing the name of the Central Asian nation’s capital
Updated 2 min 16 sec ago
AP
0

ALMATY: Kazakhstan’s new president was sworn in Wednesday following the shock resignation of the country’s long-time ruler and in his first official act renamed the capital after his predecessor.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took office in a pomp-filled ceremony less than 24 hours after Nursultan Nazarbayev, the only leader an independent Kazakhstan had ever known, suddenly announced he was stepping down.
Tokayev immediately proposed changing the name of the Central Asian nation’s capital from Astana to Nursultan, or “Sultan of Light” in Kazakh, and parliament approved the change within hours.
The senate also appointed Nazarbayev’s eldest daughter Dariga Nazarbayeva as speaker, setting her up as a potential contender to succeed her father.
Tokayev, 65, will serve out the rest of Nazarbayev’s mandate until elections due in April next year, though the former president retains significant powers in the country he ruled for nearly three decades.
Tokayev told lawmakers that Nazarbayev had “shown wisdom” by deciding to step down, a rare move in ex-Soviet Central Asia where other leaders have hung on to power until death.
“Yesterday the world witnessed a historic event,” Tokayev said, hailing Nazarbayev as a visionary reformer.
“The results of an independent Kazakhstan are there for all to see,” he added.
Nazarbayev changed the capital from Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty to Astana in 1997, transforming it from a minor provincial town into a futuristic city of skyscrapers rising from the steppes.
Its name meant “capital” in Kazakh and there had long been speculation of a renaming after the leader who shaped it.
The city is central to government propaganda highlighting the achievements of Nazarbayev’s reign and his journey to build it was recently the subject of a state-funded film, “Leader’s Path: Astana.”
Nazarbayev, 78, ruled Kazakhstan since before it gained independence with the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
He steered the country through a major transformation, developing huge energy reserves and boosting its international influence, but was accused of cracking down on dissent and tolerating little opposition.
Nazarbayev will continue to enjoy significant powers thanks to his constitutional status as “Leader of the Nation,” life-time position as chief of the security council and head of the ruling Nur Otan party.
Tokayev appeared to be in pole position to take over in the long term until senators voted shortly after his swearing-in to name Dariga Nazarbayeva, 55, as their new chief.
She is the most politically prominent of Nazarbayev’s three children and has long been mooted as a potential successor.
Kazakhstan’s deputy prime minister from 2015 to 2016, Nazarbayeva has significant influence over the media.
Analysts said it was too early to declare a clear frontrunner to become the next elected president, with the recently named prime minister, 53-year-old Askar Mamin, another possible contender.
Tokayev, the interim president, has a strong diplomatic record dating back to the Soviet period and has twice been foreign minister.
This should go some way to reassuring Kazakhstan’s major partners including China, the European Union, Russia and the United States that the move will not threaten key relationships.
Tokayev “is a safe pair of hands, he is a loyal presidential lieutenant,” said Kate Mallinson, a Russia and Eurasia expert at the London-based Chatham House think-tank.
Kazakhstan-based analyst Dosym Satpayev described Tokayev as a “heavyweight” but said he lacked popular appeal.
As for Kazakh society’s reaction to Dariga Nazarbayeva, it “would be mixed to say the least,” Satpayev said.
“A candidate from the family would be controversial and Dariga does not speak the state language, Kazakh, as well as her father,” he said.
Satpayev also pointed to another Nazarbayev relative — nephew Samat Abish, a high-ranking security official who rarely appears in public — as a potential contender from inside the family circle.
“This would be something like a Putin scenario, wherein a connected figure appears from the shadows at the last moment,” Satpayev said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s sudden emergence following Boris Yeltsin’s sudden retirement in 1999.
The new leader will need to tackle growing discontent over falling living standards after Kazakhstan’s economy was hit by the 2014 drop in oil prices and western sanctions against Russia, a key trading partner.

Topics: World Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Tokayev Asia Astana

Related

0
Press Review
Azer News: Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Pakistan to create financial consortium for new railway
0
World
Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev secures crushing election win

Latest updates

Kazakhstan renames capital after retiring leader Nazarbayev as new president Tokayev takes office
0
Afghanistan presidential election postponed to September
0
Bert van Marwijk confirmed as new UAE boss
0
Syrian refugee turns his escape into a video game
0
Pompeo thanks Saudi crown prince for supporting UN Yemen envoy Griffiths during Middle East tour
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.