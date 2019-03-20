You are here

  • Home
  • UN says Libya factions to meet in Tripoli over elections
﻿

UN says Libya factions to meet in Tripoli over elections

Ghassan Salame, above, said the meeting will be held in Ghadames on April 14-16. (AFP)
Updated 20 March 2019
AP
0

UN says Libya factions to meet in Tripoli over elections

  • The meeting is supposed to offer opposing Libyan sides a platform of discussion
  • Foreign parties will not be invited to the meeting
Updated 20 March 2019
AP
0

BENGHAZI: The UN envoy to Libya says rival factions will meet next month to set dates for parliamentary and presidential elections.
Ghassan Salame told a press conference Wednesday that 120 to 150 Libyans will take part in the gathering in the town of Ghadames, near the border with Algeria, on April 14-16.
He says the meeting will bring together representatives of rival authorities in the east and west, and will not include any foreign parties. He says the UN hopes for “a new beginning for the country for stability.”
Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew and killed long-ruling dictator Muammar Qaddafi. The country is currently governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the east, each backed by an array of militias.

Topics: Libya UN

Related

0
Middle-East
Libya’s Tripoli airport closed due to unidentified drone
0
Middle-East
Libyans fear showdown as eastern commander eyes capital

Nile crisis must be resolved to avoid conflict: Think tank

Updated 27 min 6 sec ago
AFP
0

Nile crisis must be resolved to avoid conflict: Think tank

  • Talks on the issues have been deadlocked for months
  • Egypt depends on the Nile for about 90 percent of its needs for irrigation and drinking water
Updated 27 min 6 sec ago
AFP
0

CAIRO: A water crisis brewing between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over a contentious Nile dam could escalate into a conflict with "severe humanitarian consequences", a think-tank said on Wednesday.
Egypt, which relies almost totally on the Nile for irrigation and drinking water, fears the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam being built on the Blue Nile could reduce its water supplies.
Talks on the issues have been deadlocked for months.
"The case for cooperation among Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan in resolving the Nile water dispute is unambiguous," the International Crisis Group think-tank said.
"All stand to benefit. Dangers of failing to work together are just as stark.
"The parties could blunder into conflict, with severe humanitarian consequences," it warned.
The dam project launched by Ethiopia in 2012 is designed to feed a hydroelectric project to produce 6,000 megawatts of power, equal to six nuclear-powered plants.
Egypt depends on the Nile for about 90 percent of its needs for irrigation and drinking water, and says it has "historic rights" to the river guaranteed by treaties from 1929 and 1959.
The river, which runs through 10 countries, is Africa's longest and a crucial artery for water supplies and electricity for all the countries.
The Blue Nile takes its source in Ethiopia and converges with the White Nile in Sudan's capital Khartoum to form the Nile which runs through Egypt to the Mediterranean Sea.
The ICG said it was "crucial that the parties resolve their dispute before the dam (whose construction is near completion) begins operating."
"The Nile basin countries could be drawn into conflict because the stakes are so high: Ethiopia sees the hydroelectric dam as a defining national development project; Sudan covets the cheap electricity and expanded agricultural production that it promises; and Egypt perceives the possible loss of water as an existential threat," it said.
The report recommends a two-step approach, beginning with confidence building measures "by agreeing upon terms for filling the dam's reservoirs that do not harm downstream countries" and "a new, transboundary framework for resource sharing to avert future conflicts".

Topics: Nile river Nile Dam think tank Egypt Ethiopia Sudan

Related

0
Middle-East
Young Egyptians trudge through mud to clean up Nile
0
Middle-East
Egypt FM warn Ethiopia over Nile River dam

Latest updates

Iran lays false trail to dodge US sanctions
0
Marriott hotel, apartments open in Riyadh’s DQ
0
Markaz Knowledge City to open new vistas in education
0
Red Sea Mall sponsors Retail ME Awards 2019
0
FNRCO partners with Bahraini research and design studio
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.