U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen during a news conference with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah (not pictured) in Kuwait City. (Reuters)
Mike Pompeo and Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah exchange a signed document in Kuwait City. (AP)
Mike Pompeo and Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah are seen during a news conference in Kuwait City. (AP)
Mike Pompeo (L) and Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah give a joint press conference in Kuwait City. (AFP)
Pompeo thanks Saudi crown prince for supporting UN Yemen envoy Griffiths during Middle East tour

  • Said he would discuss "strategic dialogue" and the need to combat "the threat posed by Iran"
  • Stops include Kuwait, Israel and Lebanon
LONDON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths during his stop in Kuwait on a Middle East tour.

Speaking on Wednesday in Kuwait City, Pompeo said he and the crown prince both agreed on the need for both parties in the Yemeni conflict to commit to the regulations of the Sweden agreement of 2018.

Pompeo is visiting the region to bolster a united front against Iran, kicking off his regional trip in Kuwait where he met Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Pompeo told reporters on the flight from the US that he would discuss "strategic dialogue" and the need to combat "the threat posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran" with leaders in the region.

After Kuwait Pompeo will fly to Israel before heading to Lebanon.

Pompeo is also pushing for a greater role for the Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA), a US-sponsored Arab NATO aimed at uniting Washington's Arab allies against Tehran.

"We all have the same set of threats, threats from Al-Qaeda, from Daesh, threats from the Islamic Republic of Iran," Pompeo said at a joint press conference with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah.

Pompeo expressed hope that a regional rift between Gulf states and Qatar would abate, saying that resolving the issue would be in the region's best interests.

The foreign minister of Kuwait said he had also discussed with Pompeo the Gulf dispute, as well as the ongoing situations in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah said: "We hope the plan will take into account the situation in the region and all the relevant parties.

"We believe the strong relationship between the United States and several countries will lead to an acceptable resolution to all parties and to reaching a political solution that has been long waited for."

Pompeo said his talks on Wednesday also focused on enhancing defence and cybersecurity cooperation with Kuwait.

(With Agencies)

Syrian refugee turns his escape into a video game

Updated 20 March 2019
Reuters
0

Syrian refugee turns his escape into a video game

  • Karam left Hama in 2014, crossed the border into Turkey then started the long and arduous trek through Europe
  • Karam bumped into games developer Georg Hobmeier in Salzburg and the pair started working on “Path Out”
Updated 20 March 2019
Reuters
0

SALZBURG, Austria: Abdullah Adnan Karam stares down at the computer screen and watches the story of his escape from war-torn Syria to his new home in Austria play out step by step as a game.
The 23-year-old left the northwestern city of Hama in 2014, crossed the border into Turkey then started the long and arduous trek through Europe.
A year later, after his arrival in Austria, he bumped into games developer Georg Hobmeier in Salzburg and the pair started working on what would become the PC/Mac game “Path Out.”
“What the player is kind of playing is part of my story, let’s say. My (personal) story had more action in it,” Karam told Reuters Television.
Karam provided the story and Hobmeier’s company Causa Creations, alongside Vienna-based firm Wobblersound and Austrian-American graphic designer Brian Main, worked on the technical side.
Players can choose different routes and meet different fates. “Remember guys, don’t get me killed,” Karam says in a promotional video.
The story starts before the war, letting players move Karam through his home, meeting friends and relatives, before the scene degenerates into a battlefield.

