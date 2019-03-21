You are here

UK police probe attacks on five mosques in Birmingham

Counter-terrorism officers in central England are investigating attacks on five mosques in which windows were apparently shattered by a sledgehammer. (File/Reuters)
  British Home Secretary Sajid Javid says that the Birmingham attacks are "deeply concerning"
  The incidents in Birmingham come just days after an attacker killed 50 worshippers in two mosques in New Zealand
LONDON: A sledgehammer-wielding man was seen smashing windows at two mosques in Britain's second city Birmingham and three more have been similarly vandalised overnight, the police said Thursday.
Counter-terrorism officers are investigating attacks on the mosques in different areas in the central English city, West Midlands Police said in a statement.
The force added the incidents were "being treated as linked".
"We don't know the motive for last night's attacks," said Chief Constable Dave Thompson in a statement.
"The force and the counter terrorism unit are working side-by-side to find whoever is responsible."
Officers were first alerted in the early hours of Thursday to reports of a man smashing windows with a sledgehammer at one of the places of worship, police said.
Following reports of a similar attack at another mosque in a nearby neighbourhood, officers launched targeted patrols and discovered "further damage" at two other sites.
A fifth mosque later reported that windows had been smashed.

"Forensic officers are working to identify evidence, and CCTV is being examined," the West Midlands force added.
Some 22 percent of the Birmingham population described themselves as Muslim in the 2011 census.
British national police chiefs last week announced officers were providing "reassurance patrols" around mosques in the immediate aftermath of Friday's deadly gun rampage at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Anti-racism groups have warned that Islamophobia is on the rise in Britain and spurring a spike in far-right activity in the country.
A report released last month by the Hope Not Hate charity cited a poll which found more than a third of Britons see Islam as "generally a threat to the British way of life".
In another recent incident, Mohammed Mahmoud - an imam who won praise for shielding the perpetrator of a 2017 deadly terror attack against a north London mosque - reported he was spat at and abused this week.
Mahmoud said he was targeted Monday while returning home from a solidarity event for the New Zealand massacre with other religious leaders, as well as interior minister Sajid Javid and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid says that the Birmingham attacks are "deeply concerning."
In a tweet, Javid stressed that "hateful behaviour has absolutely no place in our society & will never be accepted."
Birmingham City Council cabinet member Waseem Zaffar wrote on Twitter that the community "will fight back against any hate and division with love, peace and harmony."
 

 

'Don't cry': Celebration trumps pain at funeral for New Zealand terror attack victim

Updated 21 March 2019
AFP
0

‘Don’t cry’: Celebration trumps pain at funeral for New Zealand terror attack victim

  Nabi was the man who unknowingly opened the door to his killer at the city's Al Noor mosque, reportedly welcoming him with the words "Hello Brother"
  That was the memory those laying him to rest wanted to broadcast on Thursday
Updated 21 March 2019
AFP
0

CHRISTCHURCH: Heads bowed, their hair covered by black headscarves, female family members of Mohemmed Daoud Nabi gently wept as they approached his body until a fellow mourner called out “Don’t cry.”
It was a refrain heard repeatedly throughout the short, emotional funeral for 71-year-old Nabi, one of 50 people slain by a white supremacist gunman in Christchurch last Friday during a live broadcast rampage that caused global revulsion.
Those bidding farewell to the septuagenarian were determined to send out a message. This was a day of celebration, not of loss.
Nabi was the man who unknowingly opened the door to his killer at the city’s Al Noor mosque, reportedly welcoming him with the words “Hello Brother.”
And that was the memory those laying him to rest wanted to broadcast on Thursday.
Huddled together under a marquee on a grey and blustery day, Nabi’s sons recited prayers in Dari and Arabic as the former head of their family lay in a wooden casket at their feet.
“Those who live abroad and die or killed there will go to paradise,” one of the sons said, a reference to Nabi’s journey two decades before from war-torn Afghanistan to his adopted homeland New Zealand.
“He was killed in a mosque in a house of God. He was a true servant. He was a pious person,” he added.
After prayers mourners carefully lifted the casket aloft and carried Nabi toward the newly dug grave at Memorial Park Cemetery, one of dozens for victims of the massacre.
Those gathered were a reflection of the breadth of the community affected by Friday’s massacre, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, bikers, refugees, young families — all touched by Nabi and the warmth he showed.
Some held placards advocating peace and tolerance. Some sported those now two ubiquitous words: “Hello Brother.”
As Nabi’s body, wrapped in white cloth, neared the grave, quietness descended over the crowd. Family and close friends then gathered to pour earth from plastic buckets into the open casket.
Stretching out across the cemetery were row upon row of empty graves still waiting to be filled in the coming days.
It was a stark reminder of the sheer scale of the killings, 50 dead among a small, tight-knit community in a town with a population of some 350,000 people.
Yet the mood in the compound remained joyous and steered away from despair.
Heavily tattooed biker gang members mingled with men wearing Afghan dress, non-Muslims and smartly dressed community leaders, embracing, sharing memories and stories.
A long line of mourners took turns to hug Nabi’s sons.
“I’m happy because he went straight to Jannah (paradise),” Omar Nabi said. “The gunman didn’t even know he opened the gates to heaven for my dad.
“He is laughing at him and smiling at us... Have you ever congratulated anybody for a death? This is the time and this is the place. Don’t cry. Don’t be sad. Congratulations. Your father made it to heaven.”

