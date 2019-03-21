You are here

  • Home
  • 96 killed after ferry capsizes on the Tigris river near Mosul, Iraq
﻿

96 killed after ferry capsizes on the Tigris river near Mosul, Iraq

1 / 5
The ferry capsized on the Tigris River in Mosul during Kurdish New Year celebrations. (Screengrab - social media)
2 / 5
Rescuers working to recover debris from the disaster. (Reuters)
3 / 5
The area where an overloaded ferry sank in the Tigris river near Mosul on Thursday. (Reuters)
4 / 5
Rescuers scoured the river for survivors after the ferry capsized. (Reuters)
5 / 5
Iraqi rescuers search for survivors at the site where an overloaded ferry sank in the Tigris river. (Reuters)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

96 killed after ferry capsizes on the Tigris river near Mosul, Iraq

  • Most of the casualties on the ferry were women and children who could not swim
  • The ferry was overloaded with people celebrating the Kurdish new year
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

BAGHDAD: A ferry overloaded with people celebrating the Kurdish new year sank in the Tigris River near the Iraqi city of Mosul on Thursday, killing at least 96 people, mostly women and children, Iraq's Interior Ministry said.
Col. Hussam Khalil, head of the Civil Defense in the northern Nineveh province, told The Associated Press the accident occurred as scores of people were out in a tourist area celebrating Nowruz, which marks the Kurdish new year and the arrival of spring.

Health Ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr said 30 people were rescued, adding that search operations are still underway as it is not known how many people were aboard the ferry.
Khalil said the ferry sank because of a technical problem, and that there weren't many boats in the area to rescue people. He said more than 80 people were on the ferry when it sank.
The river's level was high because of a rainy season that brought more precipitation than in previous years.

Five ferry workers were arrested late on Thursday, security sources said. Rescue workers were still looking for missing passengers.
The boat was ferrying people to a man-made island used as a recreational area by families, according to one witness.
"I was standing near the river back when suddenly the ferry started to tilt left and right, and passengers began screaming before it capsized," said Mohamed Masoud, a local civil servant.
"I saw women and children waving with their hands begging for help but no one was there to rescue them. I don't know how to swim. I couldn't help. I feel guilty. I watched people drown."
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi ordered an inquiry into the accident and said on Twitter that those responsible would be held accountable.
Mobile phone footage showed the ferry sinking into the muddy water and people shouting for help.

Rescuers scoured the river for survivors after the ferry capsized. (Reuters)


Nowruz, or the Persian new year, dates back to 1700 B.C. and incorporates Zoroastrian traditions. It is celebrated across territories that once made up the ancient Persian empire, stretching from the Middle East to Central Asia.
Iraqi forces drove Daesh from Mosul in 2017 after a devastating campaign that left entire neighborhoods in ruins.

 

*With agencies

Topics: Tigris river Iraq Ferry

Related

0
Middle-East
Car bomb blast kills 2 in Iraq’s Mosul
0
Middle-East
Photographers in Iraq’s Mosul snap dark days, bright futures

Post-Daesh, north Iraq’s minority mosaic blown apart by trauma

Updated 3 min 45 sec ago
AFP
0

Post-Daesh, north Iraq’s minority mosaic blown apart by trauma

  • Yazidis, whose men Daesh killed en masse and whose women and girls were enslaved by the group, say they have suffered the most
  • Across Iraq, around a third of the population relies on farming to survive
Updated 3 min 45 sec ago
AFP
0

SINJAR: For decades, his land was his life. Now, like other Sunni Arab farmers in Iraq’s diverse north, Mahdi Abu Enad is cut off from his fields, fearing reprisal attacks.

He hails from the mountainous region of Sinjar, which borders Syria and is home to an array of communities — Shiite and Sunni Arabs, Kurds, and Yazidis.

That patchwork was ripped apart when Daesh rampaged across the area in 2014, and has not reconciled even long after Iraqi forces ousted IS in 2017.

Yazidis, whose men Daesh killed en masse and whose women and girls were enslaved by the group, say they have suffered the most.

They accuse their Sunni Arab neighbors of granting the extremists of Daesh a foothold in Sinjar.

Displaced Sunni Arabs, on the other hand, slam the sweeping accusation as unfair and say looting and the threat of retaliatory violence have kept them from coming home.

“We stand accused of belonging to IS (Daesh) because they settled in Sunni areas, but IS doesn’t represent Sunnis,” said Abu Enad, displaced from his hometown to Al-Baaj since 2014.

“We all lost our livelihoods. It’s been four years since we cultivated our land because we fear for our lives,” he said.

In 2017, Human Rights Watch said Yazidi armed groups reportedly abducted and executed 52 Sunni Arab civilians in retaliation for Daesh abuses.

Fearing similar abuses, Abu Enad still lives about 10 km from his farm, and was only able to tend to it during planting season with a paramilitary escort.

“We had to leave at 4:00 p.m. every day because the situation was not safe enough. So how could you come back with your family to resume farming and living here?” he said.

Across Iraq, around a third of the population relies on farming to survive, and the ratio was even higher in Sinjar.

For centuries, the region’s diverse farmers jointly sold their fig and wheat harvests in the provincial capital of Mosul, 120 km to the east.

But in the wake of Daesh, farming equipment was stolen, orchards burned, and rubble stuffed into irrigation wells.

Now, the area’s once-lush farming hamlets have been reduced to ruined ghost towns, with most Arab villages including Abu Enad’s left flattened.

A few kilometers to the north, the main town of Sinjar is also still rubble, with little power, water, or health services available.

A few thousand Yazidi families have come back, but tens of thousands more are still stuck in displacement camps elsewhere in Iraq and Syria, while others fled to Europe.

And more than 3,000 Yazidis remain missing, many of them believed to be women and girls taken as sex slaves.

That has made it difficult for the community to forgive or forget the mass crimes against them.

“The Arabs of Sinjar were involved in the abduction of our women,” said Yazidi cleric Sheikh Fakher Khalaf.

“They betrayed the co-existence we had, so they can no longer live among us,” said Khalaf, who returned home to Sinjar after three years of displacement.

“Those who have done nothing, we respect them. But those who have blood on their hands, they must face justice. Sinjar is not a place for them.”

Several local initiatives have made minimal progress on reconciliation, but efforts have not gone far enough, said the Norwegian Refugee Council.

“We are seeing plans to rebuild and rehabilitate some parts, but we’re not seeing any concrete process toward reconciliations,” said spokesman Tom Peyre-Costa.

He called for more dialogue between communities, transparent and fair trials, and accountability for all perpetrators of crimes.

Iraqi courts have tried hundreds for belonging to Daesh, handing down at least 300 death sentences.

“People who used to be able to live together are not able to do so anymore because of the tension between communities, so this is why reconciliation must be prioritized,” he said.

While the communal fissures in Sinjar are particularly deep, the challenge of rebuilding trust after Daesh is one faced across Iraqi society.

Displaced Sunnis with perceived ties to Daesh undergo tough screening processes to return to their hometowns, where they sometimes face harassment.

Abu Enad, the displaced farmer, still hopes that Sinjar can return to its harmonious past.

“We Sunnis have been hurt by Daesh like Yazidis were hurt,” he said.

“We want to come back to our land so we can farm and live off the fruits of our labor alongside them.”

Topics: Daesh Iraq Yazidis Iraqi Yazidi sinjar Mosul

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraq begins exhuming mass Yazidi grave left by Daesh
0
Middle-East
Iraqi Yazidis celebrate restoration of temple destroyed by Daesh

Latest updates

Post-Daesh, north Iraq’s minority mosaic blown apart by trauma
0
Philippine president wants to end anti-drug war in three years
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Chief by Joan Biskupic
0
NZ to ban military type semi-automatic weapons
0
Pakistan in ‘crucial’ talks with UAE over space security program
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.