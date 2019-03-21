96 killed after ferry capsizes on the Tigris river near Mosul, Iraq

BAGHDAD: A ferry overloaded with people celebrating the Kurdish new year sank in the Tigris River near the Iraqi city of Mosul on Thursday, killing at least 96 people, mostly women and children, Iraq's Interior Ministry said.
Col. Hussam Khalil, head of the Civil Defense in the northern Nineveh province, told The Associated Press the accident occurred as scores of people were out in a tourist area celebrating Nowruz, which marks the Kurdish new year and the arrival of spring.
VIDEO: Bystanders capture the horrifying scene as dozens of people are swept downstream after a ferry capsized on the #Tigris in #mosul, Iraq. #Tigrisferrydisaster pic.twitter.com/lpRVV3ZLUy— Arab News (@arabnews) March 21, 2019
Health Ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr said 30 people were rescued, adding that search operations are still underway as it is not known how many people were aboard the ferry.
Khalil said the ferry sank because of a technical problem, and that there weren't many boats in the area to rescue people. He said more than 80 people were on the ferry when it sank.
The river's level was high because of a rainy season that brought more precipitation than in previous years.
Five ferry workers were arrested late on Thursday, security sources said. Rescue workers were still looking for missing passengers.
The boat was ferrying people to a man-made island used as a recreational area by families, according to one witness.
"I was standing near the river back when suddenly the ferry started to tilt left and right, and passengers began screaming before it capsized," said Mohamed Masoud, a local civil servant.
"I saw women and children waving with their hands begging for help but no one was there to rescue them. I don't know how to swim. I couldn't help. I feel guilty. I watched people drown."
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi ordered an inquiry into the accident and said on Twitter that those responsible would be held accountable.
Mobile phone footage showed the ferry sinking into the muddy water and people shouting for help.
Nowruz, or the Persian new year, dates back to 1700 B.C. and incorporates Zoroastrian traditions. It is celebrated across territories that once made up the ancient Persian empire, stretching from the Middle East to Central Asia.
Iraqi forces drove Daesh from Mosul in 2017 after a devastating campaign that left entire neighborhoods in ruins.
