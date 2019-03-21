You are here

Saudi Arabia's King Salman discusses relations with Moroccan King Mohammed VI

King Salman discussed recent developments in the region and internationally. (SPA)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
The two kings reviewed bilateral relations and emphasized the strong bond shared by their two countries

  • The two kings reviewed bilateral relations and emphasized the strong bond shared by their two countries
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman held a phone call with Moroccan King Mohammed VI, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The two kings reviewed bilateral relations and emphasized the strong bond shared by their two countries. They also expressed their keenness to develop and strengthen relations in all fields.
They also discussed recent developments in the region and internationally.

Salman Khan, Cuba Gooding Jr. to host discussions during Saudi Film Festival

Updated 21 March 2019
HALA TASHKANDI
Salman Khan, Cuba Gooding Jr. to host discussions during Saudi Film Festival

  The six-day celebration of cinema is organized by the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts
  The Sharqiah Season, the first of 11 Saudi seasons of entertainment, will run until the end of the month
Updated 21 March 2019
HALA TASHKANDI
DHAHRAN: As part of Sharqiah Season in the Eastern Province, the fifth Saudi Film Festival will feature Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. and Indian superstar Salman Khan.
The six-day celebration of cinema is organized by the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts (SASCA) in partnership with the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra).
Khan recently announced in a video message that he will visit Ithra on Sunday as a guest of the film festival.
“Hello Saudi Arabia, assalamu alaikum,” he said in the video. “See you at Ithra on the 24th of March, InshaAllah.”
The actor is best known for his performances in blockbuster Hindi flicks such as “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “Ek Tha Tiger” and its sequel “Tiger Zinda Hai.”
In “An Evening with the Stars,” Khan will talk about his lengthy Bollywood career as both a film star and a producer.
He has starred in more than 80 Bollywood films, and has produced more than 30 via his production company Salman Khan Films.
On Monday, Gooding Jr. will take to the stage to discuss his 30 years of experience as an actor.
The American is best known for his performances in “Jerry Maguire”, “A Few Good Men” and “Men of Honor.”
Gooding Jr. has played more than 85 roles over the course of his career. He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Rod Tidwell in the 1996 film “Jerry Maguire.”
Tickets to both events, as well as for the film festival as a whole, are available on Ithra’s website.
The Sharqiah Season, the first of 11 Saudi seasons of entertainment, will run until the end of the month, with more than 83 activities in nine cities.

