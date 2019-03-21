Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discusses relations with Moroccan King Mohammed VI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman held a phone call with Moroccan King Mohammed VI, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The two kings reviewed bilateral relations and emphasized the strong bond shared by their two countries. They also expressed their keenness to develop and strengthen relations in all fields.
They also discussed recent developments in the region and internationally.
