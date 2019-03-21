You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan in ‘crucial’ talks with UAE over space security program
﻿

Pakistan in ‘crucial’ talks with UAE over space security program

Officials from the Pakistani space agency announced on Thursday that they are to explore with their Emirati counterparts “in satellite manufacturing and relevant applications.” (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 March 2019
Aamir Shah
0

Pakistan in ‘crucial’ talks with UAE over space security program

  • Pakistan aims to increase its presence in space in a bid to drive the country’s socioeconomic development and protect its sovereignty
Updated 21 March 2019
Aamir Shah
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has opened “crucial” talks with the UAE aimed at boosting its fledgling space program and strengthening national security.

Officials from the Pakistani space agency announced on Thursday that they are to explore options for joint ventures with their Emirati counterparts “in satellite manufacturing and relevant applications.” 

By collaborating with the UAE, Pakistan aims to increase its presence in space in a bid to drive the country’s socioeconomic development and protect its sovereignty.

Hassam Muhammad Khan, spokesman for the Pakistani Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), told Arab News: “The UAE is one of our best friends in the Muslim world and collaboration in space-related activities will help both the Emirates and Pakistan.” 

He said that space technology required “huge funds and special skills” which was why Pakistan was hoping it could draw on the UAE’s expertise in space technology. 

Last year, Pakistan signed an agreement with China to send the country’s first mission into space by 2022, and Khan said his country was a strong believer in the peaceful use of outer space and wanted to use technology only for socioeconomic development and national security. 

“The UAE has its own strengths in space technology, and we want to benefit from them,” he added.

Pakistan currently has four remote-sensing and communications satellites. In July last year, it launched two satellites with the help of China, enhancing its ability to predict and ascertain levels of precipitation and runoff water for a given area in the country.

Dr. Qamar Ul Islam, head of space science at the Institute of Space Technology, in Islamabad, said Pakistan lacked satellite launch facilities and capabilities and therefore had to seek assistance from “friendly countries.”

He told Arab News: “The real issues Pakistan faces at the moment are lack of funding, but our collaboration with the UAE in the space sector can really prove beneficial for both countries. 

“It has become crucial for Pakistan to have a good presence in outer space to protect its sovereignty and ensure security.”

Pakistan was represented by Suparco for the first time at the Global Space Congress, which was held in Abu Dhabi on March 19. 

The secretary of Suparco, Dr. Arif Ali, said that the commission was in initial talks with the UAE for potential collaboration in its space program.

Topics: space Pakistan UAE Pakistan-UAE

Related

0
Corporate News
UAE space agency launches youth council to empower the next generation of Emirati space leaders
0 video
Pakistan
Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen long-term economic partnership

Philippine president wants to end anti-drug war in three years

Updated 21 March 2019
Ellie Aben
0

Philippine president wants to end anti-drug war in three years

  • Philippines being investigated for extrajudicial killings
  • Anti-drug campaign signature policy of president
Updated 21 March 2019
Ellie Aben
0

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday he wanted to finish his war on drugs in three years, defying an international probe into his controversial and deadly campaign to rid the country of narcotics.
Duterte, who came to power in 2016, has made a ‘war on drugs’ the hallmark of his administration. 
But it has been reported that 20,000 people have been killed in what rights groups call a wave of “state-sanctioned violence.”
The firebrand president remains unfazed by the condemnation, and the cases filed against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his crackdown.
He insisted he would assume full responsibility for any consequences due to his decision to enforce the law, telling a military audience his goals.
“I’d like to finish this war, both (with the) Abu Sayyaf (a militant group) and also the communists, and the drug problem in about three years … we'd be able (to) ... reduce the activities of the illegal trade and fighting to the barest minimum.
“I’m not saying I am the only one capable (of achieving these goals) ... I assume full responsibility for all that would happen as a consequence of enforcing the law — whether against the criminals, the drug traffickers or the rebels who’d want to destroy government.”
Earlier this month, the Philippines withdrew from the ICC, citing the global body's interference in how the country was run as the reason.
On Tuesday, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that investigations into alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines would continue despite its exit.
But the government has said it will not cooperate with the ICC, and has even warned its personnel about entering the country for the investigation.
There are Filipinos who support Duterte’s campaign, however, and believe it works. Among them is former policeman Eric Advincula.
He said there had been an improvement in the situation since Duterte came to power. 
“For one, the peace and order situation has improved, like for example in villages near our place where there used to be rampant drug peddling,” he told Arab News. 
“The price of illegal drugs is now higher, an indication that the supply also went down. Also, it was easy to catch drug peddlers before because they were doing their trade openly. But now they are more careful, you can't easily locate them.”
Official data from the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in February indicated that 5,176 ‘drug personalities’ were killed in the anti-drugs war between July 1, 2016 to Jan. 31, 2019.
More than 170,000 drug suspects have been arrested during a total of 119,841 anti-narcotics operations in the last two and a half years.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Manila Philippines drug war Drug war

Related

0
World
Philippines seizes drugs in upscale area, arrests 4 Chinese
0
World
Philippines due to leave ICC over drug war inquiry

Latest updates

How ‘liquid of life’ is under threat in the Middle East
0
PWD-friendly infrastructure rebuilds completed in Two Holy Cities, Saudi Arabia tells UN
0
Saudi Film Festival opens its doors at Sharqiah Season
0
FaceOf:  Mufarreh Nahari, director at the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission
0
Red Bull Air Race takes off in eastern KSA's Sharqiah Season
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.