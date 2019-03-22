ICT Indicators Forum discusses digital transformation

You are here

﻿

Panelists are seen at the annual ICT Indicators Forum held by the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
RIYADH: The annual ICT Indicators Forum held by the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) in Riyadh on Wednesday, discussed the impact of digital transformation on the education, health and finance sectors.
Ministry of Health Undersecretary for e-Health Ahmed Belkheir said that technological development is making it easier for beneficiaries to access health care.
Ministry of Finance Undersecretary for Technology and Development Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan said that 55,000 people from the public and private sectors used the ‘Etamad’ platform, which offers competitions and tenders, last year. He said that number is expected to double in 2019.
Talking about digital technology’s impact on education, General Supervisor of e-Services in the Ministry of Education Abdullah Al-Bahdal said that the ‘Noor’ system manages more than 5 million student records, and provides secondary services including certificates, admission, registration and lesson planning.
The forum also included a number of panel discussions on the most important digital trends in the Kingdom, in addition to an exhibition showcasing the latest solutions in digital transformation, and applications of artificial intelligence.

Topics: Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) Information Technology

First Saudi female air traffic controllers begin work

Updated 22 March 2019
SPA
0

First Saudi female air traffic controllers begin work

  • Eleven women completed a one-year program conducted by Saudi Air Navigation Services
Updated 22 March 2019
SPA
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS) on Wednesday celebrated the appointment and start of work of the first batch of Saudi female air traffic controllers at an air traffic control center in Jeddah.
Eleven women completed a one-year program conducted by SANS in cooperation with the Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation. This is the first program to qualify women to work as air traffic controllers.
The academy initiative, in collaboration with SANS, seeks to create more jobs for women as part of a reform push to wean the economy off oil. Vision 2030 plan aims to increase employment and diversify revenue sources.
Earlier, SANS CEO Ryyan Tarabzoni said the state-owned company was prioritizing the hiring of women in the profession, as the country pushes to extend women’s rights in the country and also recruit more nationals as part of the “Saudization” project.

Topics: women empowerment Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS) Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation

