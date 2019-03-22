ICT Indicators Forum discusses digital transformation

RIYADH: The annual ICT Indicators Forum held by the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) in Riyadh on Wednesday, discussed the impact of digital transformation on the education, health and finance sectors.

Ministry of Health Undersecretary for e-Health Ahmed Belkheir said that technological development is making it easier for beneficiaries to access health care.

Ministry of Finance Undersecretary for Technology and Development Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan said that 55,000 people from the public and private sectors used the ‘Etamad’ platform, which offers competitions and tenders, last year. He said that number is expected to double in 2019.

Talking about digital technology’s impact on education, General Supervisor of e-Services in the Ministry of Education Abdullah Al-Bahdal said that the ‘Noor’ system manages more than 5 million student records, and provides secondary services including certificates, admission, registration and lesson planning.

The forum also included a number of panel discussions on the most important digital trends in the Kingdom, in addition to an exhibition showcasing the latest solutions in digital transformation, and applications of artificial intelligence.