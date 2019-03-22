You are here

﻿

Riyadh Art will transform capital into open art exhibition

Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. (Supplied photo)
Updated 22 March 2019
SPA
Riyadh Art will transform capital into open art exhibition

Updated 22 March 2019
SPA
RIYADH: Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, for the launch of several projects aimed at improving the quality of life in the Kingdom, including Riyadh Art — a project that will reportedly involve the world’s largest government investment in public art.
Prince Badr said in a statement that Riyadh Art, through the implementation of more than 1,000 works of art, will transform the capital city into “an open art exhibition” reflecting the spirit of Saudi Arabian traditions in a modern way.
By bringing together artists and specialists from across the world, he added, the Kingdom will reap intangible returns, including intellectual and aesthetic enrichment.

First Saudi female air traffic controllers begin work

Updated 22 March 2019
SPA
First Saudi female air traffic controllers begin work

  • Eleven women completed a one-year program conducted by Saudi Air Navigation Services
Updated 22 March 2019
SPA
JEDDAH: Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS) on Wednesday celebrated the appointment and start of work of the first batch of Saudi female air traffic controllers at an air traffic control center in Jeddah.
Eleven women completed a one-year program conducted by SANS in cooperation with the Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation. This is the first program to qualify women to work as air traffic controllers.
The academy initiative, in collaboration with SANS, seeks to create more jobs for women as part of a reform push to wean the economy off oil. Vision 2030 plan aims to increase employment and diversify revenue sources.
Earlier, SANS CEO Ryyan Tarabzoni said the state-owned company was prioritizing the hiring of women in the profession, as the country pushes to extend women’s rights in the country and also recruit more nationals as part of the “Saudization” project.

