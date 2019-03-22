RIYADH: Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, for the launch of several projects aimed at improving the quality of life in the Kingdom, including Riyadh Art — a project that will reportedly involve the world’s largest government investment in public art.
Prince Badr said in a statement that Riyadh Art, through the implementation of more than 1,000 works of art, will transform the capital city into “an open art exhibition” reflecting the spirit of Saudi Arabian traditions in a modern way.
By bringing together artists and specialists from across the world, he added, the Kingdom will reap intangible returns, including intellectual and aesthetic enrichment.
Riyadh Art will transform capital into open art exhibition
Riyadh Art will transform capital into open art exhibition
RIYADH: Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, for the launch of several projects aimed at improving the quality of life in the Kingdom, including Riyadh Art — a project that will reportedly involve the world’s largest government investment in public art.