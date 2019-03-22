You are here

  • Home
  • Aid agencies struggle to rescue Mozambique cyclone victims
﻿

Aid agencies struggle to rescue Mozambique cyclone victims

1 / 2
Mozambicans stands in a queue to receive food from the World Food Programme in Nhamatanda, about 100 kilometers west of Beira, on March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
2 / 2
In this photo supplied by the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre survivors of Cyclone Idai arrive by rescue boat in Beira, Mozambique, on March 21, 2019. (Denis Onyodi - Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre via AP)
Updated 22 March 2019
AFP
0

Aid agencies struggle to rescue Mozambique cyclone victims

  • Tropical Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi last week
  • The confirmed death toll stood at more than 300 and hundreds of thousands of lives were at risk
Updated 22 March 2019
AFP
0

BEIRA, Mozambique: Aid workers raced on Wednesday to help survivors and meet spiralling humanitarian needs in three southern African countries battered by the region’s worst storm in years.
Five days after tropical cyclone Idai cut a swathe through Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, the confirmed death toll stood at more than 300 and hundreds of thousands of lives were at risk, officials said.
Mozambique, where the monster storm made landfall early last Friday, is reeling.
“We’ve thousands of people ... in roofs and trees waiting for rescue,” Caroline Haga, spokeswoman for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said.
“We are running out of time. People have been waiting for rescue for more than three days now,” she told AFP in the storm-ravaged coastal city of Beira.
She added: “Unfortunately, we can’t pick up all the people, so our priority are children, pregnant women, injured people.”
Survivor Aunicia Jose, 24, speaking in the district of Buzi near Beira, said, “The situation is very bad, we haven’t eaten since Thursday, until today.
“We are sleeping outside, everything is destroyed, our houses are destroyed, everything is gone, we have recovered nothing.”
World Food Programme (WFP) spokeswoman Deborah Nguyen told AFP in Beira that “the priority today is to rush to rescue people trapped in the flooded areas” as much as organizing temporary shelter for those rescued.
“The situation has not really improved. In Buzi, the villages are still under water but the good news is that there are many rescue teams working all day long.
“Relief operations are progressing, but there is still a lot of work.”
The UN said it was “one of the worst natural disasters in southern Africa,” and launched an international appeal for relief funds, having earlier said it was aiming to help some 600,000 people in coming weeks.
“We do not yet know enough about the level of destruction to give an accurate estimate of the amount of this call for funds, but it will be important,” spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said on Tuesday that 202 people had died, according to the latest toll, and nearly 350,000 people were at risk.
In Zimbabwe, the death toll stood at 100 on Wednesday but was expected to surge to 300, while up to 15,000 people are estimated to have been hit by the storm.
In Malawi, nearly a million people have been affected and more than 80,000 forced from their homes, according to the UN.
Aid agencies said they were prepared for the cyclone which made landfall early Friday, but not for the massive floods that followed.
Mozambique bore the brunt from rivers that flow downstream from its neighbors.
Beira airport which was partially damaged by the storm and temporarily shut, had re-opened to become the relief operations hub but is proving not large enough.
Air force personnel from Mozambique and South Africa have been drafted in to fly rescue missions and distribute aid which can only be airlifted as roads out of Beira have been destroyed.


A government worker who asked not be identified spoke from a roadside after he was rescued by boat in Nhamatanda, some 60 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Beira, saying “this is the first time our generation has seen something like this.”
Climate expert John Mutter, a professor at the Earth Institute at New York’s Columbia University, said the heavy toll was partly explained by the infrequency of such weather events in southern Africa.
“Mozambique and Zimbabwe are essentially unprepared. They both have weak governance that, honestly, focuses on many more pressing things (as they would see it). And because cyclones are so rare in this part of the world, so preparedness is minimal,” Mutter told AFP.
In Zimbabwe, at least 217 people are listed as missing in Chimanimani in Manicaland, an eastern province which borders Mozambique.
The district remains cut off after roads were swallowed by massive sinkholes and bridges were ripped to pieces by flash floods — a landscape that Defense Minister Perrance Shiri said “resembles the aftermath of a full-scale war.”
Families were using hoes to dig through mounds of soil in search of their missing relatives, an AFP correspondent saw.
After visiting some of the victims in Chimanimani, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said “a tragedy has visited us.”
“The last place we visited, where three main rivers merge, an entire village was washed away. I think those are the bodies which are now being found in Mozambique,” he said.
The three countries are some of the poorest in the region and depend heavily on foreign aid.
In Rome, Pope Francis expressed “my pain and my closeness” for those caught up in the disaster.
“I entrust the many victims and their families to the mercy of God and I implore comfort and support for those affected by this calamity,” he said, addressing thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

Topics: Mozambique International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies World Food Programme cyclone Tropical Cyclone Idai

Seoul: North Korea withdrew staff from liaison office

Updated 34 min 47 sec ago
AP
0

Seoul: North Korea withdrew staff from liaison office

  • The second US-North Korea summit in Vietnam collapsed due to disputes over US-led sanctions on the North
  • The South Korean statement calls the North’s decision “regrettable”
Updated 34 min 47 sec ago
AP
0

SEOUL: North Korea abruptly withdrew its staff from an inter-Korean liaison office in the North on Friday, Seoul officials said.
The development will likely put a damper on ties between the Koreas and complicate global diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program. Last month, the second US-North Korea summit in Vietnam collapsed due to disputes over US-led sanctions on the North.
Seoul’s Unification Ministry said that North Korea informed South Korea of its decision during a meeting at the liaison office at the North Korean border town of Kaesong on Friday.
The North said it “is pulling out with instructions from the superior authority,” according to a Unification Ministry statement. It didn’t say whether North Korea’s withdrawal of staff would be temporary or permanent.
According to the South Korean statement, the North added that it “will not mind the South remaining in the office” and that it would notify the South about practical matters later. Seoul’s Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung told reporters that South Korea plans to continue to staff the Kaesong liaison office normally and that it expects the North will continue to allow the South Koreans to commute to the office. He said Seoul plans to staff the office with 25 people on Saturday and Sunday.
The South Korean statement calls the North’s decision “regrettable.” It said South Korea urges the North to return its staff to the liaison office soon.
The liaison office opened last September as part of a flurry of reconciliation steps. It is the first such Korean office since the peninsula was split into a US-backed, capitalistic South and a Soviet-supported, socialist North in 1945. The Koreas had previously used telephone and fax-like communication channels that were often shut down in times of high tension.
The town is where the Korea’s now-stalled jointly run factory complex was located. It combined South Korean initiatives, capital and technology with North Korea’s cheap labor. Both Koreas want the US to allow sanctions exemptions to allow the reopening of the factory park, which provided the North with much-needed foreign currency.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

Related

0
World
No sign of imminent North Korea missile launch: Seoul
0
World
North Korea considering suspending nuclear talks with US

Latest updates

Turkey orders detention of 144 over Gulen links
0
Seoul: North Korea withdrew staff from liaison office
0
Indian forces kills 5 insurgents, 12-year-old boy in Kashmir
0
NZ’s foreign minister arrives in Turkey for Muslim summit
0
Syria slams Trump, vows to recover Israeli-occupied Golan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.