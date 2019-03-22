You are here

  • Home
  • Six dead as car plows into crowd in China; police kill driver
﻿

Six dead as car plows into crowd in China; police kill driver

A pedestrian walks on a crossing next to cars in the traffic on a main road during sunset in Beijing, China, on March 21, 2019. Authorities say a driver rammed his car into a crowd in central China on Friday, killing six people and injuring seven others before he was shot dead by the police. (Reuters)
Updated 22 March 2019
AFP
0

Six dead as car plows into crowd in China; police kill driver

Updated 22 March 2019
AFP
0
BEIJING: A car rammed into a crowd in central China Friday, killing six people and injuring seven others, and the driver was fatally shot by police, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The injured were taken to hospital following the early morning incident in Zaoyang City in Hubei Province, CCTV said.
China has suffered a spate of similar incidents in recent months.
Last September, 11 people died and dozens were injured when a car struck a crowd in a public square in the central Hunan province city of Hengdong.
Police detained the driver, a man in his 40s, and described him as a “vengeful repeat offender” who had daggers in his car and intended to “cause serious damage.”
In late November, a car plowed into a group of children crossing a street in front of an elementary school in the northeastern Liaoning province, killing five people and injuring at least 19.
The driver said he “chose his victims at random” and had reportedly been contemplating suicide due to domestic troubles before the tragedy occurred.

Hungary detains Syrian Daesh member accused of killings: prosecutors

Updated 22 March 2019
Reuters
0

Hungary detains Syrian Daesh member accused of killings: prosecutors

  • Eurojust, the European agency that oversees judicial co-operation in crime investigations, working with Belgian and Hungarian authorities, found evidence later that he was a member of Daesh
  • Prior to being detained, the man was already awaiting deportation to Greece
Updated 22 March 2019
Reuters
0

BUDAPEST: Hungarian authorities have detained a Syrian man on Friday accused of taking part in beheadings in Syria as a member of Daesh, Budapest prosecutors said in a statement.
The man, not identified in the statement, is suspected of executing about 20 people in 2016, all family members of a person in Homs city who refused to join Daesh, the prosecutors said.
The statement said the man, prior to being detained, was already awaiting deportation to Greece.
He had been caught with forged documents in Budapest's main airport on Dec. 30 last year, given a suspended prison sentence for human trafficking and other crimes, and ordered expelled from Hungary.
Eurojust, the European agency that oversees judicial co-operation in crime investigations, working with Belgian and Hungarian authorities, found evidence later that he was a member of Daesh, the prosecutors said.

Topics: Hungary Syria Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
Post-Daesh, north Iraq’s minority mosaic blown apart by trauma
Update 0
Middle-East
US-backed fighters say operation at last Daesh enclave not over

Latest updates

Pompeo: Hezbollah stands in the way of Lebanese people’s dreams
0
Three Germany fans filmed shouting racist abuse at Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan turn themselves in
0
Israel envoy summoned over ‘intrusion’ at French cultural center
0
US imposes new sanctions on Iran over weapons programs
0
Hungary detains Syrian Daesh member accused of killings: prosecutors
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.