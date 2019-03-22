US border agents fire tear gas at Central American migrants

You are here

Migrants trying to cross with an improvised rope made of clothing faced Border Patrol agents and after a few minutes clash — wet sand against pepper spray — they gave up in their attempt. (AFP)
  • A group of migrants, including children, used an improvised rope to try to scale fencing installed on the beach between Tijuana and San Diego
  • They were forced back with tear gas
TIJUANA, Mexico: US Border Patrol agents on Thursday fired tear gas at Central American migrants attempting to cross the border from the Mexican city of Tijuana, AFP journalists saw.
A group of migrants, including children, used an improvised rope to try to scale fencing installed on the beach between Tijuana and San Diego, California — but were forced back with tear gas, which agents had not deployed since January 1.
An AFP journalist witnessed only one migrant cross the border, where he was immediately detained.
It marked the third time in a week that a group of Central Americans had tried to cross the border to ask for asylum on the grounds their lives were threatened by violence at home.
On the first occasion, a week ago, around 50 people made it across, with about 10 more crossing on Tuesday. All were detained by authorities.
“Someone brought them here, they train them because they know that upon crossing they must ask for asylum and that way they won’t be deported and they have to be processed according to US laws,” said one Tijuana policeman, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak.
Last November, hundreds of Central Americans that arrived from Honduras as part of a large caravan tried to cross en masse — but only a few succeeded as the crowd was met with tear gas.
In recent months, thousands of Central Americans have arrived in Mexico in several caravans in the hope of finding a better life in the United States.
US President Donald Trump has branded such migrants a threat to national security, demanding billions of dollars from Congress to build a wall on the southern US border.

Topics: US Mexico

Hungary detains Syrian Daesh member accused of killings: prosecutors

  • Eurojust, the European agency that oversees judicial co-operation in crime investigations, working with Belgian and Hungarian authorities, found evidence later that he was a member of Daesh
  • Prior to being detained, the man was already awaiting deportation to Greece
BUDAPEST: Hungarian authorities have detained a Syrian man on Friday accused of taking part in beheadings in Syria as a member of Daesh, Budapest prosecutors said in a statement.
The man, not identified in the statement, is suspected of executing about 20 people in 2016, all family members of a person in Homs city who refused to join Daesh, the prosecutors said.
The statement said the man, prior to being detained, was already awaiting deportation to Greece.
He had been caught with forged documents in Budapest's main airport on Dec. 30 last year, given a suspended prison sentence for human trafficking and other crimes, and ordered expelled from Hungary.
Eurojust, the European agency that oversees judicial co-operation in crime investigations, working with Belgian and Hungarian authorities, found evidence later that he was a member of Daesh, the prosecutors said.

Topics: Hungary Syria Daesh

