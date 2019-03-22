You are here

  • Home
  • Two US service members killed in Afghanistan
﻿

Two US service members killed in Afghanistan

The Resolute Support Mission consists of 17,000 troops, about half of them from the US. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 March 2019
Reuters
0

Two US service members killed in Afghanistan

  • The US military’s mission is focused on guiding and aiding Afghan forces battling the Taliban
  • Violence has been relentless in the country, despite ongoing talks between the Taliban and the US
Updated 22 March 2019
Reuters
0

KABUL: Two US service members were killed in Afghanistan on Friday while conducting an operation, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement.
It gave no further details and withheld the names of the service members until next of kin were informed.
The US military’s mission is focused on guiding and aiding Afghan forces battling the Taliban, who were ousted from power in 2001.
Violence has been relentless in Afghanistan even though Taliban militants have held several rounds of talks with US officials about a peace settlement.
The latest talks wrapped up this month with both sides citing progress, but no agreement to end the 17-year war.
The Resolute Support Mission consists of 17,000 troops, about half of them from the United States.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

0
World
Three explosions target Shiite shrine in Kabul: Afghan official
0
World
Afghanistan delays crucial presidential vote for a second time

Australians rally in support of Muslims after mosques massacre

Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
Mohammed Qenan Al-Ghamdi
0

Australians rally in support of Muslims after mosques massacre

  • Hundreds of Australians on Friday took to the streets in a mass show of support for Muslim communities
  • Crowds from a range of ethnic backgrounds carried banners and chanted slogans backing Muslims
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
Mohammed Qenan Al-Ghamdi
0

ADELAIDE: Hundreds of Australians on Friday took to the streets in a mass show of support for Muslim communities in the wake of last week’s terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand, which left 50 people dead. 
A huge rally took place in the center of Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, a week to the day since the shootings in Christchurch.
And students at The University of Adelaide staged their own gathering in front of the main campus to express solidarity and denounce racism.
Crowds from a range of ethnic backgrounds carried banners and chanted slogans backing Muslims and other minority groups as they marched in the city’s Rundle Mall. They also criticized the Australian Border Force for its policies toward immigrants.
In cities throughout Australia people, shocked by the attacks on worshippers at the Al-Noor and Linwood mosques, rallied to condemn extremism and racial hate.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the atrocity as the darkest day in her country’s history.

Topics: New Zealand mosque attack new zealand mosque shootings Australia

Related

0
World
NZ to ban military type semi-automatic weapons
0
Middle-East
Expat sacked and deported from UAE for praising NZ attacks

Latest updates

Thousands of Algerian protesters gather in central Algiers: witnesses
0
Australians rally in support of Muslims after mosques massacre
0
Syria vows to recover Golan as Trump policy shift draws criticism
0
First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach
0
Muslim nations call for measures against Islamophobia after New Zealand attack
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.