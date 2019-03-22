Indian forces kills 5 insurgents, 12-year-old boy in Kashmir

Australians rally in support of Muslims after mosques massacre

ADELAIDE: Hundreds of Australians on Friday took to the streets in a mass show of support for Muslim communities in the wake of last week’s terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand, which left 50 people dead.

A huge rally took place in the center of Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, a week to the day since the shootings in Christchurch.

And students at The University of Adelaide staged their own gathering in front of the main campus to express solidarity and denounce racism.

Crowds from a range of ethnic backgrounds carried banners and chanted slogans backing Muslims and other minority groups as they marched in the city’s Rundle Mall. They also criticized the Australian Border Force for its policies toward immigrants.

In cities throughout Australia people, shocked by the attacks on worshippers at the Al-Noor and Linwood mosques, rallied to condemn extremism and racial hate.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the atrocity as the darkest day in her country’s history.