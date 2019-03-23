You are here

  • Home
  • Where We Are Going Today: Al-Hakawati Restaurant & Cafe
﻿

Where We Are Going Today: Al-Hakawati Restaurant & Cafe

Updated 26 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

Where We Are Going Today: Al-Hakawati Restaurant & Cafe

Updated 26 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

Al-Hakawati in Arab culture is a person known for their captivating storytelling abilities.
Diners can create their own tales and memories at this charming Levantine-decorated restaurant in El-Khayyat center, in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district.
An Arabian atmosphere is created to encourage customers to return again and again with the restaurant hosting live performances of traditional Arabic music every Thursday and Friday (and occasionally on Tuesdays).
Staff are polite and attentive to customer needs and the Levantine cuisine is a treat not to be missed.

Related

0
Art & Culture
Where We Are Going Today: Shatllah
0
Saudi Arabia
Where We Are Going Today: Skin KSA

Drug-related crimes wreak havoc on Egyptian streets

A youth holds a narcotic cigarette in Cairo. (Reuters)
Updated 23 March 2019
Mohamed El-Shamma
0

Drug-related crimes wreak havoc on Egyptian streets

  • Al-Saeed claimed that criminals addicted to drugs often “do not know what they are doing,” particularly if, at the time of the crime, their body “needs the drug”
Updated 23 March 2019
Mohamed El-Shamma
0

CAIRO: Last week, a drug addict in northern Giza killed four people and injured others following a domestic dispute.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that the conductor who left his railcar without switching off its engine to fight with a colleague whose truck was blocking the way, ultimately causing the crash that left more than 25 dead at Cairo’s Ramses Station on Feb. 27, had previously been suspended for drug use.
These are just two examples of an increase in drug-related incidents in Egypt that has prompted President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to introduce a law requiring employers to fire drug users.
The most recent statistics from Egypt’s Fund for Drug Control and Treatment of Addiction revealed that 10 percent of Egypt’s over 100 million inhabitants use drugs — twice the global average. Those statistics also revealed that 24 percent of drug users are drivers and 20 percent are manual workers, and that drug use is most prevalent among those in their twenties.
Talking to Arab News, psychiatrist and doctor Salmi Al-Saeed said: “Most of the recent criminal incidents in Egypt, whose causes at first appear to be strange and unnatural, are found to be caused by drug addicts.”
Al-Saeed claimed that criminals addicted to drugs often “do not know what they are doing,” particularly if, at the time of the crime, their body “needs the drug.”
Rifaat Abdel Hamid, a security expert, said that drugs — whether synthetic or natural — can make a person “consider everything is permissible.”
Abdel Hamid said: “People who take drugs commit crimes, (regardless of) whether they are educated or illiterate, rich or poor.”
A spokesman for the Council of Ministers, Nader Saad, said in a press statement on Wednesday that the new law to combat drug use would treat people anonymously, and that they could avoid dismissal from their jobs by seeking help.
Psychiatrist Ahmed Wael said in a statement that treating addiction is “easy” and that it helps the person, and society, “avoid significant damage.”
He said the Egyptian government had taken a positive step, but that further efforts were required, particularly from the ministries of interior and social solidarity, to reduce both supply and demand.
“The Ministry of Social Solidarity needs to reduce demand for drugs by carrying out campaigns to raise awareness of the dangers of addiction. There is a need for more rehabilitation centers to manage the crisis,” said Wael, adding that measures also needed to be taken to reduce the amount of drugs entering Egypt.
Sociologist Magda Mustafa said, “Addiction hits all economic classes, rich or poor. The heinous crimes that are caused by addiction are not linked to a specific social category, and this is confirmed by the news of daily crimes.”
Mustafa added that it was incorrect to claim that drug addiction is caused solely by economic and social problems, pointing out that negligence and lack of awareness campaigns from officials, as well as the Al-Azhar Foundation, should also be taken into consideration.

Topics: Egypt drugs

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan sentences Czech model to 8 years on drug charge
0
Middle-East
Jordan campaigns to combat drug addiction taboo

Latest updates

Arab coalition targets Houthi military camps in Sanaa
0
Trump drops new North Korea sanctions because he ‘likes’ Kim
0
US agency error exposes 2.3 million disaster survivors to fraud
0
Flight attendant detained by immigration on return to US
0
Catholic priest stabbed live on TV at Canada's biggest church
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.