You are here

  • Home
  • ThePlace: Al-Dhabab Walkway in Abha
﻿

ThePlace: Al-Dhabab Walkway in Abha

Photo/Saudi Tourism
Updated 23 March 2019
Arab News
0

ThePlace: Al-Dhabab Walkway in Abha

Updated 23 March 2019
Arab News
0

Al-Dhabab Walkway is situated in Abha — one of Saudi Arabia’s most beautiful places to visit, offering magnificent mountain views. It is a 14-meter-wide suspended walkway that extends for seven kilometers and includes seating areas and playgrounds for children.
Its name, Al-Dhabab, means “fog,” reflecting the fact that, for much of the year, fog covers parts of the area, making for some stunning, Instagram-ready mountainside vistas.

Topics: ThePlace

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Qasr Al-Farid in Madain Saleh
0
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Al-Muftaha village in KSA’s Abha region

Saudi camel racing no longer an all-male affair, says Princess Jamila

Updated 23 March 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi camel racing no longer an all-male affair, says Princess Jamila

  • Princess Jamila’s camel will compete in a race marking the conclusion of the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival
  • King Salman will attend the grand finale of the 46-day event
Updated 23 March 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: A camel owned by a woman will compete in an official race in Saudi Arabia for the first time, a senior figure in the sport said on Friday.

Fahd bin Hithleen, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Camel Club and the newly appointed president of the International Camel Organization (ICO), said the race is part of the closing day of the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, which began on Feb. 5 and ends on March 23.

“The camel race will end this Saturday with the participation of the first female in camel racing,” Hithleen said on his official Twitter account. “I congratulate Princess Jamila Bint Abdulmajeed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz for breaking into the camel world and wish her all the success.”

The festival finale will take place in the presence of King Salman.

Princess Jamila said that camel racing is no longer exclusively the preserve of men, as the ongoing reforms in the country continue to empower Saudi women and open up new opportunities for them across the Kingdom.

The Kingdom established the ICO, the first global group of its kind for camels, on Thursday with the participation of representatives from 96 countries. Riyadh was chosen as the location for its headquarters and Hithleen was appointed to serve a five-year term as its first president.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival camel racing Princess Jamila women empowerment

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to head world’s first camel organization
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi princess wins first place in King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival

Latest updates

Flight attendant detained by immigration on return to US
0
Catholic priest stabbed live on TV at Canada's biggest church
0
Mueller concludes Russia-Trump probe; lawmakers urge immediate release
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Fate of Rome
0
New Zealand attacks ‘will not stop Bangladesh cricket tours’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.