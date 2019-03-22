Al-Dhabab Walkway is situated in Abha — one of Saudi Arabia’s most beautiful places to visit, offering magnificent mountain views. It is a 14-meter-wide suspended walkway that extends for seven kilometers and includes seating areas and playgrounds for children.
Its name, Al-Dhabab, means “fog,” reflecting the fact that, for much of the year, fog covers parts of the area, making for some stunning, Instagram-ready mountainside vistas.
ThePlace: Al-Dhabab Walkway in Abha
