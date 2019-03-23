You are here

Two kin of Christchurch victims die after killings: officials

The police spokesman confirmed that the death toll from the attacks remained at 50. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 March 2019
AFP
  • The woman was one of two relatives of shooting victims to die this week
  • “Last night she went to bed and she did not wake up. She passed away,” an Auckland imam said
Updated 23 March 2019
AFP
CHRISTCHURCH: A grief-stricken mother who had traveled to New Zealand after her son was gunned down in the Christchurch mosque massacre passed away overnight, officials said Saturday.
The woman, whose name was not available, was one of two relatives of shooting victims to die this week as the city’s close-knit Muslim community reels from the killings of 50 people by an Australian white supremacist more than a week ago.
Hafiz Junaid, an imam from the city of Auckland in northern New Zealand, told AFP that the mother of one of the victims came from Jordan following the tragedy.
Junaid said the woman was deeply distraught by her son’s loss.
“Last night she went to bed and she did not wake up. She passed away,” Junaid said.
A police spokesman confirmed to AFP that one relative died from “a medical event,” and that another also had died, but offered no further details in either case.
The attack also left dozens wounded, some in critical condition, but the police spokesman confirmed that the death toll from the attacks remained at 50.
The larger of the two mosques attacked by the gunman let in small groups of worshippers for brief visits on Saturday for the first time since the tragedy, shortly after police handed the houses of worship back to the local Muslim community.
Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged with murder in the attack.

Topics: New Zealand mosque attack New Zealand

At least 11 wounded in Somalia Al-Shabab claimed attack

Updated 23 March 2019
AFP
  • Authorities have not said if there are any deaths in the attack
  • The extremist group is fighting against foreign influences which they see as heretic
Updated 23 March 2019
AFP
MOGADISHU: At least 11 people were wounded when gunmen set off explosions and stormed government ministries in Somalia’s capital Saturday in an attack claimed by the Al-Shabab extremist group, police said.
“There can be others inside but we have so far collected eleven people wounded in the attack,” said Abdukadir Abdirahman Adan, director of the Aamin ambulance service in the capital Mogadishu.
Police say the assault began when two explosions were set off near the ministries of public works and labor.
Gunmen entered the buildings following the blasts.
“The security forces rescued many of the staff from the buildings and they are still engaging some gunmen who managed to enter the building after the blast,” said security commander Ahmed Adan.
It remained unclear if there were any deaths in the attack.
The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabab extremist group, which is fighting an armed insurrection in Somalia against what it sees as heretic and foreign influence.
Attacks that use a combination of bombs and gunmen have become a hallmark of the insurgents.
Earlier this month, at least 20 people died in an attack in Mogadishu which saw Al-Shabab extremists battling security forces for nearly 24 hours.
The group also claimed responsibility for a March 7 car bombing near a restaurant in the capital that killed four people.

Topics: Al-Shabab Somalia Mogadishu

