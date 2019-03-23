You are here

  • Home
  • ‘I’ve been waiting to get to Saudi Arabia for years’: Akon tells Asharqiah crowd
﻿

‘I’ve been waiting to get to Saudi Arabia for years’: Akon tells Asharqiah crowd

American rapper Akon captivated a packed crowd at the Asharqiah Music Festival. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
HALA TASHKANDI
0

‘I’ve been waiting to get to Saudi Arabia for years’: Akon tells Asharqiah crowd

  • “First thing tomorrow morning, I’m headed to Makkah to perform Umrah” Akon said 
  • He entertained the crowd with some of his most popular hits at the Asharqiah Music Festival
Updated 10 sec ago
HALA TASHKANDI
0

DAMMAM: American rapper Akon captivated a packed crowd at the Asharqiah Music Festival on Friday, opening up the second night of musical festivities at Sharqiah Season with a special shout-out to Saudi Arabia.

“You have no idea, I’ve been waiting to get to Saudi for years, man,” Akon said, before launching into his song, “Gunshot.” Later, he told the crowd: “I’m seeing a tremendous change in Saudi Arabia here tonight."

At 8 p.m., under a bright moon on a beautifully cool night, Akon began his set, delighting fans who had spent over 10 minutes chanting his name in anticipation of his arrival.

He entertained the crowd with some of his most popular hits, including “Smack That,” “Mr. Lonely” and “Sorry: Blame It On Me.” And he wrapped things up with “I love you, Saudi... thank you for making me feel at home."

Backstage before the concert, Akon told Arab News how excited he was to be in Saudi Arabia for the first time. He was especially excited to visit one Saudi city in particular.

“First thing tomorrow morning, I’m headed to Makkah to perform Umrah.” 

Topics: asharqiah music festival akon Sharqiah Season

Related

Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Pitbull and Akon wow crowds at Saudi Arabia’s Asharqiah Music Festival
0
Lifestyle
‘Get ready,’ Dammam: Pitbull promises fans that he’ll see them in Saudi Arabia on Friday

Saudi camel racing no longer an all-male affair, says Princess Jamila

Updated 32 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi camel racing no longer an all-male affair, says Princess Jamila

  • Princess Jamila’s camel will compete in a race marking the conclusion of the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival
  • King Salman will attend the grand finale of the 46-day event
Updated 32 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: A camel owned by a woman will compete in an official race in Saudi Arabia for the first time, a senior figure from the sport said on Friday.

Fahd bin Hithleen, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Camel Club and the newly appointed president of the International Camel Organization (ICO), said the race is part of the closing day of the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, which began on Feb. 5 and ends on March 23.

“The camel race will end this Saturday with the participation of the first female in camel racing,” Hithleen said on his official Twitter account. “I congratulate Princess Jamila Bint Abdulmajeed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz for breaking into the camel world and wish her all the success.”

The festival finale will take place in the presence of King Salman.

Princess Jamila said that camel racing is no longer exclusively the preserve of men, as the ongoing reforms in the country continue to empower Saudi women and open up new opportunities for them across the Kingdom.

The Kingdom established the ICO, the first global group of its kind for camels, on Thursday with the participation of representatives from 96 countries. Riyadh was chosen as the location for its headquarters and Hithleen was appointed to serve a five-year term as its first president.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival camel racing Princess Jamila women empowerment

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to head world’s first camel organization

Latest updates

Security tops agenda as Iraqi PM visits Egypt in first foreign trip
0
Calling all cat lovers: Dubai art gallery spotlights strays
0
Bollywood star lauds Ashi Studio gown as her most ‘extravagant’ outfit ever
0
At least 11 wounded in Somalia Al-Shabab claimed attack
0
Hundreds of Algerian lawyers protest against Bouteflika
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.